Douglas, Leonard & Garvey Settles First YDC Claim at $1.5 Million Statutory Cap

CONCORD, N.H., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Chuck Douglas and Samantha Heuring of Douglas, Leonard & Garvey, P.C. are the first attorneys to settle a claim for $1.5 million, the maximum amount of compensation permitted under law, through the YDC Claims Administration and Settlement Fund (YDC Claims Fund). We are pleased with this outcome, because it meets our client's goals of obtaining the greatest amount of compensation to which the client is entitled under law, in a confidential and non-public forum, and within four months.

The YDC Claims Fund was established to compensate victims who suffered sexual and physical abuse when they were children detained at YDC (the Youth Detention Center in Manchester, NH). Victims can file a claim with the YDC Claims Fund before December 31, 2024. Alternatively, victims can choose to file a lawsuit in New Hampshire superior court.

Although the YDC Claims Fund will not meet the needs of every victim, it makes sense for many who want to pursue relief confidentially in a private forum. The YDC Claims Fund also makes sense for those who do not want to wait years for a jury to decide their case and would prefer the faster alternative to endless years of litigation that the YDC Claims Fund offers.

We give our clients results , not promises. We look forward to additional recoveries from the YDC Claims Fund for our other clients as we continue fighting for victims who feel that justice requires closure and compensation now .

