This Mother's Day, McCain is on a mission to celebrate the moms who bring us together by getting them in more family photos

85% of American moms say they're the ones responsible for taking family photos, which often means they're not able to be in the pictures themselves. So McCain is helping partners and kids to "Put Mom in the Picture".

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - One of the many incredible things about moms is that they're able to take on just about any role to ensure their family is supported and cared for–from chef, to chauffeur, to nurse, to cheerleader, to therapist, a mom can really do it all. She even acts as the family photographer to ensure that countless memories of her family are preserved. But in the process, a mom is usually left out of these beautiful moments that she works so hard to create.

According to a recent study, 85% of American moms say that when they're together with their family, the person taking the photos most often is them.

When Mom's the one capturing the memories and moments that we cherish, she's left out of the picture in the process. 66% of moms say they're in less than half of the family photos on their camera rolls. And 26% say they're in none at all.

That's why this Mother's Day, McCain has launched a campaign to " Put Mom in the Picture " by encouraging partners and kids to take more candid photos of mom. The brand is sharing helpful photography tips and tricks to make photo taking easier.

To kickstart the campaign, McCain partnered with award-winning photojournalist Krisanne Johnson to capture candid photos of real moms with their families in their homes. The result? Heartwarming moments captured on camera that moms could finally see themselves in. McCain surprised each of the moms with the professional photographs on display in a gallery setting.

To help encourage partners across the country to snap more photos of mom this Mother's Day, McCain has partnered with actor, director, and proud husband and father Jason Priestley .

For those who want to prepare to snap some photos of mom this Mother's Day, here are some helpful tips and tricks to keep in mind:

Tip #1: Don't wait to be asked: Don't make mom ask for a photo–especially not on Mother's Day. Take lots of photos often and share the best with her later.

Tip #2: Capture candid moments: No need to ask mom to pose. Capture mom in-the-moment doing things she loves.

Tip #3: Use natural light: Find a bright, open window and take a photo so mom's facing the light.

Tip #4: Take LOTS of photos: Don't wait for the perfect moment. Candid shots lead to the best captured memories.

Together, let's put mom in the picture this Mother's Day.

Methodology

In April 2023, McCain conducted an Angus Reid survey with a representative sample of 500 American moms to determine how many family photos moms typically appear in.

