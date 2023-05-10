Jackery makes its debut at the 18th Office Disaster Prevention EXPO 2023 (Tokyo)

TOKYO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery has made its debut at the 18th Office Disaster Prevention EXPO [Spring], which is held at Tokyo Bigsite from May 10th to May 12th, 2023. This is the first time Jackery participates in a disaster prevention-themed exhibition in Japan. It serves as a platform to showcase the utilization of Jackery products in the field of disaster prevention while also expressing our determination to expand in this sector.

"We demonstrate during the expo how Jackery products may be used successfully in scenarios involving disaster prevention. Our goal is to demonstrate the practical applications and benefits of our portable power stations and solar panels in ensuring the safety and continuity of operations in the face of unforeseen events." said the Head of Jackery Japan Marketing Department.

Additionally, we are thrilled to announce the Pro series' introduction, which includes the much awaited SG 3000 Pro model, which will be sold in Japan by the end of June. The Pro series reflects the most recent developments in our product line, providing improved features and capabilities to satisfy our customers' changing needs. Premium Pro family solar generators from Jackery produce clean, sustainable energy with no emissions.

During the exhibition, we are honored to have a renowned disaster prevention expert Mr. Tomoya Takani deliver a live presentation on the utilization of energy storage systems in office disaster prevention at the Jackery booth (booth number: 4-15). This seminar aims to inform participants about the significance of including solar generators in their business continuity plans by emphasizing their function in supplying dependable and effective electricity during catastrophes.

We warmly invite all visitors to our booth to explore our products, talk with others about about disaster prevention strategies, and witness firsthand the value of incorporating Jackery's energy solutions into their preparedness plans.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences. Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018. Together, we are committed to making the world a better place.

