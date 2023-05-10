CENTRE LAW & CONSULTING AWARDED $600 MILLION CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ASSET FORFEITURE at DOJ, DHS

TYSONS, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded Centre Law & Consulting LLC (Centre) a 5-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of over $600 million to support the AFMS AFISS 2 (AFISS2). Centre will focus on providing professional, investigative, financial and legal support to the DEA, FBI, DHS and other Federal agencies in the support of their asset forfeiture programs. This Contract enables Federal agencies to have access to investigative expertise in specific areas of law enforcement activities related investigative pursuits through various stages of to the ultimate successful seizure of assets.

This award allows Centre to continue our expansion of expertise in investigative, legal and financial investigation services. With our team of experienced former federal and state and local asset forfeiture staff, our teammate NTT DATA Federal Services, Inc., a top 10 global provider of IT and data services, we bring to this contract a wealth of experience at DOJ and other agencies and extensive financial investigative data retrieval, analysis and evidence collection. "We are honored that the Department of Justice and other federal law enforcement agencies trusts us as a partner for this important program," said Barbara S. Kinosky, Centre's Managing Partner.

About Centre

Centre Law & Consulting is a professional services law firm. It is a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) founded in 2002 with its headquarters in Tysons, VA, and a second office in Silicon Valley, CA. Centre's federal sector is a premier provider of professional services to include, but not limited to, management consulting, policy advisory services, investigative support, information technology, training, FOIA and legal services to multiple federal agencies.

