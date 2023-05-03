Summit Packaging Platform, a LongueVue Capital Portfolio Company, Announces Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

NEW ORLEANS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summit Packaging Platform, which includes Summit Plastics, ClearView Packaging, and Fredman Packaging (together "Summit"), a LongueVue Capital ("LVC") portfolio company and manufacturer of custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Piccione as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Joe brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Summit with more than 35 years of business experience and 25 years in strategic leadership roles, primarily in flexible packaging.

Summit operates three state-of-the-art production facilities that service an expanding customer base across end markets that include food & beverage, healthcare/medical, agriculture, industrial, and retail. With Summit's partnership with Fredman Packaging in 2022, and ClearView Packaging in 2021, the company continues to expand its geographic presence, broaden its product offerings, and develop a vertically integrated platform which enables it to more effectively serve customers across the packaging value chain.

"We're excited to bring Joe into the leadership role for the company," commented Tom Nathanson, Chairman of the Board of Summit. "Joe's extensive packaging experience along with his proven track record of integrating organizations, driving growth, and improving operational efficiency is a tremendous resource for the company and our stakeholders."

Piccione is an accomplished international executive leader of complex flexible packaging businesses under both public and private equity ownership. He has worked successfully in a variety of senior leadership roles including Jindal Films, Innovia Films, Fitrona Extrusion, Atlantis Plastics, Bryce Corporation, Flexel, and Mobil Chemical.

Joe commented on his appointment, "I'm very excited to join the Summit Packaging Platform. Summit's commitment to offering packaging solutions for a wide array of end markets and covering a broad geographic footprint, combined with world-class customer service and our tenured, highly skilled team, are competitive advantages that I believe we can lever to significantly grow the company and better serve our customers."

"The appointment of Joe is an excellent development in Summit's growth," added Paul Ebbert, Specialty Packaging Operating Partner of LVC. "Joe's strong reputation, skill set, and experience are highly complementary to our culture and operations."

To learn more information about Summit and the company's products, visit www.summitplastics.com.

To learn more information about Fredman and the company's products, visit www.fredmanbag.com.

To learn more information about ClearView and the company's products, visit www.clearviewpackaging.com.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $850 million of committed capital spanning four funds, coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, life sciences, transportation and logistics, precision manufacturing, food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, and industrial services. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com, and for media inquiries, please contact lvc@lvcpartners.com or call 504.293.3600.

