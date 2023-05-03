The Power of Finding Your Voice - Portland's 'The Speakers Alliance' mission to get the world talking again

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Beard is out to change the way the world communicates. He's a serial entrepreneur and mentor with many years of experience building and leading successful ventures in retail, manufacturing, brick-and-mortar, and internet enterprises. He founded Beard Frame Shops, Frame Central Stores, and Beards Online Picture Framing.

Terry is a prominent figure in the business world with a wealth of expertise across multiple industries., Currently, he serves on the Boards of several organizations, leveraging his expertise to drive growth and innovation. Terry is passionate about helping people find their voice and gain confidence as public speakers.

Public communication has expanded like no other time. It has rapidly increased the pace of business and entrepreneurism and magnified opportunities for people from every walk of life to express themselves. The communication revolution has also increased the pressures of speaking publicly on new platforms, leading to a new slew of phobias. More than 80% of Americans have speech anxiety.

Terry knows firsthand what fear of public speaking is like; more than twenty years ago, he began a personal quest to overcome debilitating speech anxiety: "I would break out in a sweat. I'd leave the room. I'd find excuses or ask others to stand up and speak for me."

Terry joined a Toastmasters group, where he learned techniques to overcome his stage fright. Since then, he's founded several successful speaking clubs in private businesses and service organizations, even in a penal institution.

The Speakers Alliance is designed to help everybody master public speaking and promote meaningful connection through authentic communication. The mission is to help anyone – at any level – improve their communication skills. The group meets weekly at the University Club of Portland: 1225 SW 6th Ave., Portland, OR 97204 (7:15 am-8:30 am), with a hybrid meeting model allowing options for both virtual and in-person attendance.

Serving on the Board of The Speakers Alliance is Kaitlin Leonard. She's a past president of Portland Rotary Toastmasters and shares a passion for helping leaders connect authentically with their team members by finding their voices. With her background as an executive director, Kaitlin draws on her extensive experience in team-building and development, providing practical insights and strategies that managers can apply to their work.

From public speaking and executive coaching to business development for corporate America, The Speakers Alliance's mission is to help people gain the self-confidence necessary for successful business leadership and to attain those precious life goals. The Speakers Alliance aims to lead the way in getting the world talking again.

