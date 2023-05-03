FLORIDA SOUTHERN STUDENT HEADED TO TAIWAN AS PART OF CONTINUED FULBRIGHT PROGRAM SUCCESS

LAKELAND, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College senior Hailee Schalwig '23 has earned a grant from the prestigious U.S. Fulbright Program.

Florida Southern College senior Hailee Schalwig '23 selected as a U.S. Fulbright Student. (PRNewswire)

Schalwig is the 20th Florida Southern College student to be selected as a U.S. Fulbright Student, allowing her to spend a year teaching English in Taiwan. The environmental studies and marine biology double major also plans to start an afterschool program facilitating opportunities for young people to grow their appreciation of the natural environment.

"It is a pleasure to see that once again the U.S. Fulbright Program has recognized one of our outstanding students for such an honor," Florida Southern College President Dr. Anne B. Kerr said. "Fulbright students are some of the best and brightest the world has to offer, and it makes me proud that Hailee will play a significant part in furthering the College's mission of producing graduates who will make a positive impact on the world."

Fulbright is the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange program. It is also among the world's largest and most diverse. Since its inception in 1946, more than 400,000 participants from all backgrounds and fields – including recent university graduates, teachers, scientists, researchers, artists, and others from the United States and over 160 other countries – have participated in the Fulbright Program.

Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities. This distinguished group includes 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who carry forward the Fulbright mission of enhancing mutual understanding.

"Hailee is uncommonly intelligent, creative, resourceful, and open-minded, and it has been a true pleasure to know and work with her," Florida Southern College Assistant Professor of English Dr. Jennifer Moffitt said. "She joins a line of exceptional Florida Southern College students who chose to spend their Fulbright year in Taiwan, including Kylie Torres, Cesar Maldonado, and Grace Sill. I know she will represent us as positively as they have during and after her grant. I can't wait to hear stories of Hailee's travels and time in the classroom. This is a well-deserved honor."

Florida Southern College's previous U.S. Fulbright Students who accepted their assignments:

2023-24: Hailee Schalwig

2022-23: Austin Crotteau , Morgan McDermott , Zoe Perkins , Lexi Potter , Grace Sill , Catherine Stogner

2021-22: Anya Larson and Cesar Maldonado

2019-20: Abby Eskridge , Olivia Panda , Kate Vita

2018-19: Natalie Aleman , Elizabeth Barnes , Leyna Stemle , Kylie Torres

2017-18: Zoe Trout

1964-65: Amelia Johannessen

1949-50: Sonya Mitchell

