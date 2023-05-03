EDAN Announces Integration with PointClickCare for Better Senior Primary Care

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading healthcare company and medical devices manufacturer, recently announced its integration with PointClickCare through its newly launched informatics solutions Allink. The solution is now available on PointCareClick Marketplace, aiming to provide an efficient healthcare workflow that is far less labor-intensive and could free the caregivers for better patient care.

Vital signs monitoring, as a must-have for monitoring seniors' most essential bodily functions, could be time consumption and human error involved. By integrating the device with the EHRs, measurements like pulse rate, BP, SpO 2 , temperature, etc. on EDAN iM3 Vital Signs Monitor will sync to the EHRs for review, management, and archive. Leveraging by Allink, EDAN products could support various protocol and standards such as HL7, DICOM, GDT, and sFTP, and in planning, compliance with IHE technical standards.

"The healthcare industry is undergoing a transformative change in shifting patients' medical records from paper-based to electronic. EDAN now has a broad range of medical device products over decades of practice in the industry. Bridging with Allink, we could provide a complete solution meeting different clinical application needs among hospital departments," Vincent Bi, the Director of EDAN Healthcare Informatics Department, shared his strategic insights on the Allink integration. "Partnering with PointClickCare, the top long-term care software provider in North America, would be a great chance for us to dive deep into senior care, and even the whole out-of-hospital ecosystem."

According to Vincent, not only EDAN iM3 Vital Signs Monitor could integrate with the EHRs, almost all of EDAN's products could achieve seamless integration with hospital information systems through Allink, as well as medical devices from others, to create an effortless workflow. "To create a better healthcare environment for both caregivers and patients is our ultimate goal. Senior care is easily been overlooked but paramount in the entire medical system. We do hope to do more for them in the near future."

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG , OB/GYN , Ultrasound Imaging , In-Vitro Diagnostics , Patient Monitoring , Point-of-Care Testing , and Veterinary . Follow EDAN on LinkedIn , Facebook ,and Instagram .

About Allink

Allink is EDAN's Informatics Solutions aiming to realize a smooth interaction between end-users, devices, and the system. It bridges medical device products with hospital information systems or electronic medical/health records, solving the problem of information isolation between wards, departments, and hospital areas. The clinical applications covering Obstetrics & Gynecology, Patient Monitoring, Emergency Department, etc., allow medical professionals to comprehensively analyze patient data and construct better treatment strategies.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real–time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. More than 27,000 long–term and post–acute care providers, over 3,100 hospitals and health systems, 2,200 ambulatory clinics, every major U.S. health plan across the U.S, and over 70 state and Government agencies use PointClickCare, enabling care collaboration and value–based care delivery for millions across North America.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.