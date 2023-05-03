Cherry Bekaert and Key Partners Recognized at the USA M&A Atlas Awards Celebration

RALEIGH, N.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (The Firm) is proud to announce it has been awarded Transaction Advisory Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network at the 5th Annual USA M&A Atlas Awards-Middle Markets Gala. Award winners were announced at the celebration ceremony on April 27th at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. This marks the 5th consecutive year the Firm has received the USA M&A Atlas Award for Firm of the Year in Valuation, Due Diligence or Transaction Advisory.

The USA M&A Atlas Awards honors the preeminent value-creating deals, outstanding firms, and top dealmakers-leaders exclusively from the small, lower to middle-market segments across the United States. In addition to Transaction Advisory Firm of the Year, two partners in the Firm's Transaction Advisory practice, Scott Moss and Anna Townsend, were awarded the M&A Leadership Award and Top Woman Dealmaker Award, respectively. Scott Moss, Partner and Private Equity Services Leader, was recognized with the 2023 M&A Leadership Award, an achievement that commends his 30+ years as a leader in the industry and at Cherry Bekaert.

"I'm personally honored to receive this distinction. However, the recognition is more a testament to the quality of our Firm and the extraordinary talent that manifests itself every day in the work we perform for our clients. I am pleased that the hard work and dedication to our clients does not go unnoticed," said Moss.

Additionally, Valuation Services Partner, Anna Townsend, received the U.S.A. Top Women in Dealmaker award for the exceptional value she has generated through her work this past year.

"I am truly grateful for this recognition. In an industry where women have historically not had leadership roles, it is gratifying to be honored and recognized for my contributions," said Townsend. "Thousands of women do amazing work in private equity every day, and I am very pleased to be a part of that growing trend."

Cherry Bekaert's Transaction Advisory team provides clients access to firm-wide resources focused on delivering value-based solutions for private equity and alternative investment professionals and their portfolio companies. Their solutions include deal advisory, transaction tax, valuations, information technology/cyber diligence services, fund audit/tax services, and more. The Firm regularly produces prominent resources for the industry to understand the market landscape, including the recent Private Equity Industry Report: 2022 Trends and 2023 Outlook.

Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Cherry Bekaert, added, "On behalf of our firm, I want to thank Global M&A Network for these recognitions in front of our industry colleagues and friends. These awards are indicative of our mission: to diligently provide our clients with the greatest standard of service possible. We are also exceptionally proud of Scott and Anna on their accomplishment."

