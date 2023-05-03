ArisGlobal Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Chief Marketing Officer

Information industry veteran Julie Springer joins ArisGlobal as first Chief Marketing Officer in support of the company's significant growth and demand for its solutions and services

MIAMI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software, today announces the appointment of Julie Springer as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to the ArisGlobal leadership team," said Mike Gordon, CEO at ArisGlobal. "Her appointment, along with other enhancements I have made to the structure and caliber of my executive team over the past 14 months, will be key as we continue to build on our growth trajectory and increased momentum. With her proven success as an innovative and results-driven marketer, I'm confident Julie will be an invaluable addition to our organization."

Springer has a 30-year track record of impactful marketing for technology-driven, rapid-growth organizations. At ArisGlobal, Julie will lead all marketing functions, including brand, communications, content, performance, and product marketing.

Julie joins ArisGlobal following tenures as CMO at Fast Radius as well as at TransUnion, where she helped lead the company on a significant transformation journey and highly successful IPO. Julie is an industry speaker and has been profiled in several business outlets, including Forbes.

"ArisGlobal has an exciting vision and culture. Our LifeSphere® platform transforms how customers leverage modern solutions to help manage risk, enhance knowledge, speed processes, and ultimately, create products that enhance people's health and lives," said Springer. "I'm excited and honored to join an organization and a leadership team that's truly building for the future."

The addition of the CMO role comes at a time of unprecedented growth and demand for ArisGlobal products. Other recent company milestones include ArisGlobal's acquisition of Amplexor Life Sciences as well as technology analyst recognition by Frost & Sullivan as 2023 Company of the Year .

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in drug development technology solutions worldwide that is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArisGlobal