Women Rejoice; The #1 Vaginal Problem Can be Solved with a Trip to Walmart or CVS for FemiClear Products

Women Rejoice; The #1 Vaginal Problem Can be Solved with a Trip to Walmart or CVS for FemiClear Products

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is one of the most common vaginal health issues

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacterial vaginosis is so common that 1 in 3 women will experience it at least once in their lifetime. BV is unpleasant, uncomfortable and can lead to long-term health issues if left untreated. Before the launch of FemiClear's BV products, it was also known as tricky to treat (if you know, you know). Thanks to a new partnership between FemiClear and several of the top drug store and retail outlets in the United States, BV is even easier to manage since women can now pick up an effective BV remedy where they already shop regularly.

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is one of the most common vaginal health issues

In addition to retail partners Walgreens and Amazon, FemiClear is proud to announce that the new bacterial vaginosis remedy will launch at Walmart on May 1st and at CVS on May 15th.

This thoroughly studied BV remedy works quickly and is highly effective. It's proven to kill 99.9% of the bacteria that can cause BV* with just a 2-day dose, and 91% of users report that their BV symptoms were eliminated.**

"Bacterial Vaginosis is a serious issue for women, not just because it can cause long-term health issues, but because it's really hard to have a good day when you have BV," says FemiClear Founder Caroline Goodner. "Every woman deserves to have better days within reach; that's why we're excited about our new partnership with Walmart and CVS; now it will be easier than ever to feel better quickly."

In a world where women's health, especially their vaginal health, is often neglected by society at large, and 1 in 5 women say that a doctor has downplayed or dismissed their health symptoms, this major partnership will help normalize vaginal self-care and help more women feel good in their bodies.

Learn more about FemiClear by contacting: press@femiclear.com

About FemiClear:

FemiClear is on a mission to tackle taboo topics in women's health, creating over-the-counter products that are proven effective and made with all-natural ingredients. FemiClear's parent company, OrganiCare, is a women-led business founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas. It has quickly become a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove the efficacy of its products. To learn more about FemiClear, visit www.FemiClear.com.

*Data on file. Individual results may vary. **See FemiClear.com for details.

FemiClear is a women-led business founded in 2016, in Austin, Texas and has quickly become a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove efficacy in its products. To learn more about FemiClear and its family of products visit www.FemiClear.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FemiClear