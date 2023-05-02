Therabody Names Jim Allwein Chief Financial Officer

The Wellness Tech Leader Continues to Reinforce Executive Team with Health and Wellness Industry Leaders

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody , the global pioneer in wellness technology, has appointed financial leader Jim Allwein as their Chief Financial Officer. Allwein brings over 25 years of experience in financial management plus extensive experience in the finance, technology and health & wellness sectors to the Therabody team. This move comes as the company expands product offering beyond recovery into everyday health and wellness.

Allwein has a proven track record of driving financial success and operational excellence across a wide range of industries and companies, leveraging his expertise in management, planning, controls, procedures and compliance to deliver sustainable growth and value for stakeholders. Prior to joining Therabody, Allwein held financial leadership positions at Atkins (now Simply Good Foods), Great Brands of Europe/Danone International Brands, Acirca-Walnut Acres, Hitachi America and most recently Vital Nutrients. For the last 4 years, he has been a Financial Operating Advisor at North Castle Partners, a leading mid-market Private equity company, leading financial transitions post acquisitions. As CFO of Atkins from 2006 to 2015, Allwein led the successful financial turnaround of the company which resulted in doubling sales and tripling earnings, and an eventual sale.

"We are excited to have a proven and experienced executive like Jim join our great team," said Monty Sharma, CEO and President of Therabody. "Being an avid user of our products including Theragun, Jim shares our passion to help millions of consumers across the world recover faster, reduce their pain and improve their mobility, sleep and stress."

With Allwein as Corporate Controller of Acirca-Walnut Acres, the company achieved $75 million in retail sales by its second year. Jim has considerable experience in working alongside teams and advisors to raise and manage capital from investors and leading financial institutions. His forecasting and productivity strategies and proven success in implementing foolproof accounting and business systems alongside appropriate IT capability are second only to his talent for working alongside teams to build great Brands through his career.

About Therabody

Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable every body and mind to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody's products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders, and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

