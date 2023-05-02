Shook Partner Chosen for Ingram's Class of 40 Under Forty

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingram's has selected Shook Partner Mike Cappo among its class of 40 Under Forty for 2023. Cappo was chosen for his commitment to client service, legal acumen and passion for bettering the community which includes serving as a board member of Visit KC and part of the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City's 44th Kansas City Tomorrow Class. This year is notable as the 25th anniversary of the 40 Under Forty leadership program in the bi-state region.

"We're elated that others recognize what we see every day at Shook in Mike's performance helping clients and our attorneys," said Shook General Liability Litigation Co-Chairs Rob Adams and Paul Williams. "He's an inspiration not only as a member of the next generation of leaders in Kansas City but for those up and coming individuals who will follow his path."

Cappo serves as national counsel for large companies to help them mitigate risk. His nationwide practice includes defending clients sued for product liability, tort, negligence, consumer protection, fraud, business litigation, and premises liability.

In 2022, Cappo earned the John F. Murphy Compass Award for Leadership to recognize his work integrating associates into Shook, both professionally and socially. A member of the firm's Associates Committee, Cappo continually sets a positive and welcoming example for attorneys at the firm.

Diversity and inclusive prosperity is important to Cappo at Shook and in the community. He serves as the diversity advocate for Shook Kansas City, and is a faculty member for the Shook Scholars Institute, a diversity and inclusion-focused development program for law students.

"It's an honor to be included in this prestigious cohort," said Cappo. "I look forward to meeting my fellow honorees and hope to develop lifelong relationships that better Kansas City."

Cappo earned his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law and his undergraduate degree from The George Washington University. Cappo is active with Nkongsamba Children, Inc., an organization dedicated to helping students in Nkongsamba, Cameroon realize their dreams though access to education.

Ingram's will hold a celebration honoring the 40 honorees at an event in May.

