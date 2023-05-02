Performance Defense Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS)

PHOENIX, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Defense, an engineering services and 5G solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) by the General Services Administration (GSA) contract number: 47QTCA23D0075 [listed: Performance Defense]. This contract recognizes Performance Defense's abilities to deliver mission-critical services and solutions that comply with strict government regulations and policies. The contract streamlines the process for government agencies to engage with Performance Defense, enabling direct product sales and engineering services at a pre-negotiated price.

The Performance Suite's 25-year safety-critical experience and proven commercial solutions now easily available to DoD.

"The critical services and solutions that the Performance suite of companies has been providing to commercial avionics for the last 25 years, can now be taken directly to the government, providing DoD with significant savings in both time and money," explained President of Performance Defense, Darren Cummings.

With this five-year Multiple Award Schedule, Performance Defense is eligible to bid across multiple contract types including Cost Plus, Firm-Fixed-Price, Time and Materials, and hybrid versions of these, from April 12, 2023 - April 11, 2028.

Government customers can now directly engage Performance Defense for Technical and Engineering (Non-IT) Professional Services under MAS Special Item Number (SIN) 541330ENG (Worldwide). This includes support for designing, developing, and testing software solutions to meet the needs and regulatory requirements of mission and safety-critical industries.

About Performance Defense

Performance Defense is a trusted provider of engineering solutions and services for mission-critical industries. Specializing in full-lifecycle hardware and software development, Performance Defense has proven experience in product design and testing to meet rigorous government and industry compliance standards, positioning itself as a prime developer and integrator for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Communities.

Performance Defense is a part of the Performance Suite of Companies. For more than 25 years, the Performance suite has been trusted by major aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and top-tier suppliers to develop and deploy high-quality, low-cost solutions. Performance Defense was created in 2018 with the goal of bringing its proven commercial solutions to the mission-critical sectors, but with an emphasis on security.

