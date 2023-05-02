City of Lancaster Mayor to Welcome Delegates from Hawaii and Japan

Mayor R. Rex Parris will welcome Mayor Mitch Roth of the County of Hawai'i and Mayor Eiko Yoshida of Namie, Japan, ahead of the VerdeXchange Conference

LANCASTER, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster today announced that Mayor R. Rex Parris will be welcoming delegations led by Mayor Mitch Roth of the County of Hawai'i and Mayor Eiko Yoshida of Namie, Japan. This visit will kick off a week of events starting with the 2023 VerdeXchange Conference in Los Angeles, CA.

"I am honored to welcome Mayor Roth and Mayor Yoshida to Lancaster. This is an opportunity unlike any other to demonstrate how municipalities can lead sustainability initiatives through partnerships," said City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. "We look forward to a week of events and opportunity to further network and collaborate with our distinguished guests and address the biggest challenge facing all of us – climate extinction."

At the VerdeXchange Conference, Mayor Parris will share Lancaster's story of innovation and commitment to creating a sustainable future through developing and deploying hydrogen energy solutions. Mayor Parris will participate in this conference alongside Mayor Mitch Roth and Mayor Eiko Yoshida. The engagement at VerdeXchange will be followed by events to formalize the three cities' collaboration and partnership.

This past year saw significant progress for the clean energy policy following the passage of the $1.1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The time to leverage this funding is now, as entrepreneurs, policymakers, and leaders across the value chain recognize the opportunity available to collaborate with cities, states, and regions on maximizing this transformational funding to develop and grow a global clean energy economy.

About the City of Lancaster, CA

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Together. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

About Namie Town

Located on the coast of the Fukushima prefecture in the Tohoku region of Japan, Namie Town aims to realize a sustainable hydrogen society while maximizing the potential of hydrogen and accomplishing reconstruction and development of the town after the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake. Namie Town has a population over 20,000 and specializes in the production of Obori Soma ware, seafood and Japanese Sake.

About the County of Hawai'i, Hawaii

The County of Hawai'i is part of the Hawaiian archipelago located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The island is 4,028 square miles and has a 2020 Census population of slightly more than 200,000 residents. Primary economic drivers include the visitor industry, with future opportunities in renewable green energy, creative industries, agriculture, astronomy and elements of the care economy. Hawai'i Island hosts the annual "Super Bowl" of hula, the Merrie Monarch Festival, the IRONMAN World Championships, and major paddling and canoe championships. Home to the highest peaks in the Pacific, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Kilauea, is a major research and visitor attraction.

