Allbound Appoints Lyle Henderson as CFO to Drive Growth and Expansion

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound Inc. ("Allbound"), the leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lyle Henderson as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mr. Henderson will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations at Allbound. He will work closely with the executive team to drive growth and expansion, while also ensuring that the company maintains a strong financial position.

With over 15 years of experience in financial management and accounting within the software sector, Mr. Henderson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Allbound. Mr. Henderson most recently served as CFO of Optimere, where he was instrumental in scaling the business through its successful exit. He previously held senior finance positions at several software businesses, including ones with robust channel programs. Mr. Henderson started his career in the assurance services practice of Ernst & Young, where he specialized in the technology sector.

"I am thrilled to be joining Allbound at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Mr. Henderson. "I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and build on the company's strong financial foundation."

Paul Szemerenyi, Allbound CEO, said, "When you operate a global business in a fast-changing world, you need a strong partner, marching in lockstep towards a common goal. Lyle's appointment as CFO will undoubtedly strengthen our financial leadership and bring a fresh perspective to our strategic decision-making. With his deep understanding of financial markets and expertise in risk management, I am confident that he will help us navigate the complexities of our industry and drive sustainable growth for our company. We welcome him aboard and look forward to working together to achieve our shared vision for the future."

The Allbound PRM platform allows companies to accelerate sales and marketing in reseller, referral, and tech-integrated partnerships. Customers have seen tremendous results with Allbound, having sold more than $100 billion through their platform and shortened sales cycles by over 60%. According to Forrester, the estimated market size for channel software like Allbound's will grow at a 15% CAGR from $3.2 billion in 2022 to $5.7 billion by 2026, driven by increasing numbers of global partnerships and the proliferation of hybrid work environments.

Mr. Henderson joins Allbound at a time of rapid growth and expansion, with increasing demand for its innovative software solutions. His experience in financial strategy will be invaluable as the company continues to scale and expand its operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Lyle to Allbound," said William Nettles, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Growth Partners, the majority investor in Allbound. "His extensive experience in scaling software companies will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth and expansion. We look forward to working with Lyle as we continue to drive innovation and deliver value to our customers."

About Allbound

Allbound's next-generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. This innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools, and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com .

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a buyout and growth equity firm which invests in outstanding bootstrapped and capital efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies which seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. The firm and all their professionals are based in San Mateo, CA. Please visit us at www.invictusgrowth.com .

