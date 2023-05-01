Paychex Charitable Foundation Commits $1 Million to Feeding America®

This is the second of four investments planned by Paychex to support U.S. worker well-being

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced that the hunger relief organization Feeding America® will receive a $1 million grant from the Paychex Charitable Foundation. The grant, which allocates $250,000 annually over four years, will support local food banks that deliver equitable access to nutritious food in key markets where Paychex has a high concentration of employees.

Paychex and Feeding America logos (PRNewswire)

This is the second major gift from the Paychex Charitable Foundation within its strategic giving framework focused on well-being, addressing mental health, physical health, financial health, and professional skills development. In March, Paychex announced a $1 million gift to Mental Health America to support mental and emotional well-being. This gift to Feeding America addresses the second focus area on physical health.

"Our position as one of the country's leading providers of HR solutions has offered us valuable insight into the most pressing issues facing American workers today," said John Gibson, Paychex president and CEO. "Food security is a driving factor in overall health and well-being, providing the foundation to achieve quality education and economic stability in our local communities. Our work with Feeding America will make a meaningful difference in fighting hunger across the U.S."

Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. Through its robust partnership network, the organization provided 5.2 billion meals to people experiencing hunger last year.

"Impacting nearly 34 million people in the US, food insecurity is an issue that exists in every county, parish, and borough in the country," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "Which is why we are grateful for partners like Paychex, who are showing up to help local communities thrive. With their support, we can continue to advance change and ensure equitable access to nutritious food for all."

In addition to this financial gift from the Paychex Charitable Foundation, Paychex will also be seeking opportunities to engage its 16,000 employees as a volunteer network to help advance Feeding America's mission to end hunger in local markets. The markets that will receive funding through this gift are: Albuquerque, NM; Baton Rouge, LA; Chicago, IL; Lehigh Valley, PA; Los Angeles, CA; Mesa, AZ; Pembroke Park, FL; Rochester, NY; San Diego, CA; and Tampa, FL.

To learn more about the Paychex Charitable Foundation, visit the organization's website.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Samantha Jean

Public Relations Program Manager II

Paychex, Inc.

+1 (585) 218-6086

skjean@paychex.com

@Paychex

Feeding America Media Representatives

+1 (800) 771-2303

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.