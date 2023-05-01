Embark returns as official dog DNA test of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for fifth consecutive year

Spectators can meet Embarked 2022 agility champion, Brio, at Saturday swab demo

BOSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc., a global leader in dog health and genetics, today announced its return for the fifth consecutive year as the official dog DNA test of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan® is taking place May 6, 8, and 9 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Flushing, NY.

This year, spectators can participate in a daily 11 a.m. DNA sample collection demonstration at the Embark booth in Sponsor Village. On Saturday, May 6, spectators can meet Brio the agility champion, who won the Top All-American Dog award at the 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster in 2022. Brio is a 6-year-old mixed-breed dog who was adopted more than five years ago by his owner and handler, Master Sergeant Ali Park. Brio's Embark results reveal that he's a mix of American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bulldog, Labrador Retriever, Siberian Husky, Treeing Walker Coonhound, and Chow Chow. Brio is one of many Westminster winners who has taken advantage of Embark genetic screening tools. Trumpet, the bloodhound who won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2022, was also tested with Embark.

"Embark DNA testing is important for any dog owner dedicated to providing personalized pet care, whether your dog is a purebred show dog like Trumpet or a mixed-breed rescue dog like Brio," said Embark veterinary geneticist Dr. Jenna Dockweiler, who will be available at the Embark booth to answer questions about canine genetics. "Learning about your dog's genetic health, breed, and ancestry gives you information to make key decisions with your vet about your dog's lifestyle and veterinary care."

"The Westminster Kennel Club is strongly committed to supporting research that helps drive better health outcomes for all dogs, and we're proud to continue our partnership with Embark for a fifth consecutive year," said Westminster President, Dr. Donald Sturz. "Embark's tests and scientific research are valuable tools for preservation breeders to utilize to produce the next generation of healthy, sound dogs."

The Embark booth will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the event. Embark swag will also be available, including dog bowls, cooler tote bags, leashes, and more.

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 with a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with its best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark offers the most scientifically advanced, most trusted, and highest-rated dog DNA tests on the market that helps dog owners, breeders, and veterinarians learn about their dog's breed, health, and ancestry. Customers gain hundreds of actionable insights that inform more proactive care, and every test fuels new research to help all dogs lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was included on Forbes' next billion-dollar startups list.

