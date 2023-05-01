BUGABOO EXPANDS INTO FURNITURE WITH NEW HIGH CHAIR, GIRAFFE

Innovative, Sleek Design Offers Seating Solutions That Adapt To All Milestones, Moments

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugaboo , global designer of award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, is expanding its product portfolio in a new direction with the launch of the Bugaboo Giraffe - a high chair designed for all ages and stages. With its first foray into furniture, the ergonomic chair embraces the practicality of Dutch design with the brand's innovative engineering, fusing form, function and convenience in one harmonious result. It's adjustable in one second, offering five different seating solutions adaptable to children's growth journeys — from newborn to toddler and on.

"With its sleek aesthetic, the Bugaboo Giraffe sets a new standard for modern children's chairs," said Sarah Steele, North America Brand Marketing Director. "It's intended to be a statement piece in every home whether used at the dining table for mealtime or around the house for learning, playing and growing, from newborn through childhood."

Pioneers of sleek, purpose driven design and engineering that makes the complicated feel uncomplicated, the Giraffe is no exception, expertly designed for ergonomic support and comfort, the footrest and seat are easily adjustable with a single click and slide — no tools required. The sleek triangular shape and solid wooden legs offer comfort, stability and freedom of movement, making every meal a five-star experience. Intended for use long after the newborn phase, the chair is designed to grow with your child (technically able to hold 220 lbs.)

Known for producing extraordinary products and parenting solutions that make spending time together exciting, memorable, and, most importantly, fun, the Bugaboo Giraffe can be customized with a rocker frame, newborn set, baby set with harness, toddler chair, dishwasher-safe tray, pillows and more. Crafted from 100% sustainable-sourced materials, the chair is made of bio-based plastic and FSC certified beachwood, with a CO2 footprint 61% lower than if it was made using conventional plastics. The elegant silhouette will complement any interior and is offered in five striking color options (Warm Wood/Gray, Neutral Wood/White, White, Black and Blue) retailing for $359 each with modular, snap-on accessories sold separately.

The Bugaboo Giraffe is now available in Bugaboo retailers and online at Bugaboo.com.

Bugaboo designs award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, helping families to create endless moments of fun and discovery every step of the way. After kickstarting a stroller revolution more than two decades ago, Bugaboo continues to innovate across its range of products including strollers, car seats, travel cots and accessories. Each is designed to be comfortable, durable and easy to use, so that parents and children can enjoy endless moments of discovery, no matter where their adventures take them.

