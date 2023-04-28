AUXO™ Announces Successful 4/20 Initiatives

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUXO™, the premier provider of high-quality concentrate and flower vaporizers, announced today successful exposure during the 4/20 season, event attendance at Pocono 420, Pennsylvania's Cannabis Festival, as well as robust online sales.

The Company celebrated the 4/20 holiday season with attendance at the Pocono 420 event, also known as the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival, which took place on April 22nd and 23rd. Across two days, tens of thousands of avid consumers descended upon Long Pond, Pennsylvania for the event, where attendees were able to camp, attend concerts, and be fully immersed in the cannabis culture.

AUXO also celebrated a successful social media campaign surrounding 4/20, where social media followers were encouraged to "take a trip to a different realm" and find a hidden message within an AUXO-provided psychedelic-inspired photo. Followers were encouraged to comment the hidden message on the social media post in order for a chance to win prizes. Three winners will be given a $200 voucher to use for purchase on the AUXO website.

AUXO also ran exclusive 4/20 discounts on its site for all of their products and sold out of their dry herb vaporizer, Calent, entirely at Pocono 420. On top of the discount, for any Cenote purchase, customers received a free six pack of disposable nails. As a result, AUXO achieved their highest monthly sales since the launch of their e-commerce store.

AUXO was proud to be featured in several high profile 4/20 roundups and gift guides, including High Times, LA Weekly, Cannabis Tech, Cashinbis, and Splash Magazine, which is a testament to the significant consumer excitement around their products.

Please visit https://www.auxo-official.com/ to stay up-to-date with AUXO™'s future announcements.

About AUXO



At AUXO, our primary focus is retaining natural and pure flavors through cutting-edge technology. Backed by an industry leader with world-class manufacturing systems and resources, AUXO aims to set new standards for the portable vaporizer market.

Learn more about AUXO at https://www.auxo-official.com/ as well as on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

View original content:

SOURCE AUXO™