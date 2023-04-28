Around 500 Pastors Attend New Heaven New Earth Seminar on the Book of Revelation

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Bible lecture given on April 22 was well attended by about 1,000 people, including around 500 pastors. Titled, 'The Testimony on the Fulfilled Reality of Revelation,' the event featured New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Chairman Lee Man-hee as the main speaker. Additional participants listened to the seminar online, with live streaming views of the event reaching about 50,000.

Chairman Lee Man-hee delivers the Word to pastors in Seoul during a seminar for pastors on April 22. (PRNewsfoto/Shincheonji Church of Jesus) (PRNewswire)

During the event, content regarding the Book of Revelation was testified, providing a detailed explanation of the prophecies within each chapter and their fulfilled realities.

"In Rev 22:8, John is the person who saw the entire book of Revelation. It says in Rev 22:16 that this person who saw everything will be sent to the churches to testify to everything that he saw and heard," Chairman Lee said. "We must follow this word. Shouldn't we be obedient to Jesus' word? Let us all perceive this word of eternal life in God's book, become God's people in God's kingdom, and give glory and thanks to God."

Chairman Lee spoke for about an hour and a half without a break, going back and forth freely from Rev 1 to 22. The attendees followed along and took notes, focusing on the lecture with serious facial expressions.

"I received much grace because he testified according to the Bible," said a retired pastor from the Full Gospel Church. "I was moved because he explained in detail the whole Bible without leaving anything out."

Chairman Lee, who hosted the lecture on April 22 at the Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, plans to hold seminars in other cities, including Busan, through May 6. All events will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

As of March 2023, MOUs have been signed with a total of 5,300 pastors who have agreed to work together with New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus, including 230 pastors in South Korea. To date, there are now 280 churches in 15 countries overseas that have changed their signboards from their original church names to New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus.

