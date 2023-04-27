P&G Style Lounge Prepares Incoming Rookies for their NFL Debut as Players Go From Prospect to Pro Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

Trusted P&G brands Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide Cleaners team up in Kansas City for another edition of the P&G Style Lounge, offering top prospects & their families grooming, beauty, pampering and garment pressing services ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Before top NFL prospects hear their names called during this year's National Football League (NFL) Draft, the Procter & Gamble (P&G) Style Lounge is right by their side in Kansas City helping to prepare players for their ultimate prospect to pro moment. P&G and its trusted brands — Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, and Tide Cleaners — are welcoming the next generation of football stars and their families to the P&G Style Lounge to prepare them for a night they've been dreaming of their entire lives.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9165051-procter-gamble-style-lounge-at-2023-nfl-draft/

P&G brands like Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice & Tide Cleaners have long been a dependable staple for NFL hopefuls and their families visiting the P&G Style Lounge, and they are continuing the tradition ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Providing a range of complimentary services including hair styling, shaving and grooming, makeup, manicures and pedicures, the P&G Style Lounge helps NFL prospects look and feel their best for the night that marks the beginning of their professional careers.

To ensure this year's class of incoming rookies feel primed for the moment when they're officially introduced as NFL players, the P&G Style Lounge set up shop in Kansas City ready to offer them and their families a range of premier services. Gillette and GilletteLabs are helping players build self-confidence in their draft night looks by providing shaves, beard trims and haircuts, and Head & Shoulders is offering hair styling services and shampoos, taking care to make every wash count. Old Spice is bringing its iconic scents to fuel players' walks across the draft stage with swagger, and Tide Cleaners is providing dry-cleaning services to have every player's suit pressed to perfection and ready for the cameras.

"Every football player dreams of hearing their name called at the NFL Draft, and it's a blessing for me to be one of the guys in position to see that dream come true this year," Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State) said. "Tonight will be a testament to hard work, dedication and support from my family over the years. I know that the P&G Style Lounge and Tide Cleaners will have my draft-night fit pressed and ready for the red carpet."

Among the 2023 NFL Draft prospects invited to the P&G Style Lounge in Kansas City this week were Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison (WR, USC), Will Anderson (EDGE, Alabama), Brian Branch (Safety, Alabama), Zay Flowers (WR, Boston College), Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon), Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU), Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame), Joey Porter Jr. (CB, Penn State), and Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas).

"We're thrilled to bring the P&G Style Lounge to Kansas City as it prepares to host the NFL Draft for the first time," said Janet Fletcher, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at P&G. "Each player and their families have worked incredibly hard to find themselves on the cusp of this major milestone in their lives, and we're proud, once again, to have our brands play a part in helping them look and feel their very best as they are welcomed into the NFL family."

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news .

Media Contacts

Holden Hill, Taylor

hhill@taylorstrategy.com

Victoria Schooler, P&G

schooler.v@pg.com

View original content:

SOURCE Procter & Gamble