Capital One Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $960 million, or $2.31 per share

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $960 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2022, and with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2022.

"In the first quarter, we built additional balance sheet strength as we grew retail deposits, and maintained or increased strong levels of capital and liquidity," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we continue to see attractive growth opportunities in our domestic card business and our "digital first" national retail bank, and our investments to transform our technology and to drive resilient growth put us in a strong position to capture opportunities and deliver compelling long-term shareholder value."

All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2023 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue decreased 2 percent to $8.9 billion .

Total non-interest expense decreased 3 percent to $4.9 billion :

Pre-provision earnings (1) remained flat at $4.0 billion .

Provision for credit losses increased $379 million to $2.8 billion :

Net interest margin of 6.60 percent, a decrease of 24 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 55.54 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 45.47 percent.

First Quarter 2023 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.5 percent at March 31, 2023 .

Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $3.5 billion , or 1 percent, to $308.8 billion . Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $601 million , or less than 1 percent, to $131.0 billion .

Auto period-end loans decreased $1.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $76.7 billion .

Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $875 million , or less than 1 percent, to $307.8 billion . Domestic Card average loans increased $3.7 billion , or 3 percent, to $128.6 billion .

Auto average loans decreased $1.6 billion , or 2 percent, to $77.5 billion .

Period-end total deposits increased $16.8 billion , or 5 percent, to $349.8 billion , while average deposits increased $13.6 billion , or 4 percent, to $340.1 billion .

Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 58 basis points to 2.40 percent.

(1) Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on From 8-K on April 27, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through May 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "target," "expect," "think," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "forecast," "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements made by Capital One or on its behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and Capital One does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this earnings press release, see the risk factors set forth under "Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $349.8 billion in deposits and $471.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.



Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement(1)(2) First Quarter 2023 Table of Contents









Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page









Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1













Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3













Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4













Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6













Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 8













Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9













Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10













Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12











Business Segment Results











Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 13













Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 14













Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 16













Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 17













Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 18











Other





Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13) 19













Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 20



__________

(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Table 15 - Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2023 Q1 vs (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Income Statement



























Net interest income

$ 7,186

$ 7,197

$ 7,003

$ 6,517

$ 6,397

—

12 % Non-interest income

1,717

1,843

1,802

1,715

1,776

(7) %

(3) Total net revenue(1)

8,903

9,040

8,805

8,232

8,173

(2)

9 Provision for credit losses

2,795

2,416

1,669

1,085

677

16

** Non-interest expense:



























Marketing

897

1,118

978

1,003

918

(20)

(2) Operating expense

4,048

3,962

3,971

3,580

3,633

2

11 Total non-interest expense

4,945

5,080

4,949

4,583

4,551

(3)

9 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,163

1,544

2,187

2,564

2,945

(25)

(61) Income tax provision

203

312

493

533

542

(35)

(63) Net income

960

1,232

1,694

2,031

2,403

(22)

(60) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(16)

(14)

(21)

(25)

(28)

14

(43) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

(24)

(62) Common Share Statistics



























Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income per basic common share

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

(23) %

(59) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income per diluted common share

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

(24) %

(59) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic

382.6

382.6

383.4

391.2

410.4

—

(7) % Diluted

383.8

383.7

384.6

392.6

412.2

—

(7) Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

382.0

381.3

382.0

383.8

399.0

—

(4) Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

—

— Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

90.86

86.11

81.38

87.84

91.77

6 %

(1)

























2023 Q1 vs (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Balance Sheet (Period-End)



























Loans held for investment

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

(1) %

10 % Interest-earning assets

445,166

427,248

415,262

406,565

398,241

4

12 Total assets

471,660

455,249

444,232

440,288

434,195

4

9 Interest-bearing deposits

318,641

300,789

282,802

270,881

275,648

6

16 Total deposits

349,827

332,992

317,193

307,885

313,429

5

12 Borrowings

48,777

48,715

54,607

58,938

45,358

—

8 Common equity

49,807

47,737

46,015

48,564

51,499

4

(3) Total stockholders' equity

54,653

52,582

50,861

53,410

56,345

4

(3) Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



























Loans held for investment

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

—

12 % Interest-earning assets

435,199

421,051

412,171

398,934

394,082

3 %

10 Total assets

462,324

449,659

447,088

435,327

430,372

3

7 Interest-bearing deposits

308,788

292,793

275,900

268,104

271,823

5

14 Total deposits

340,123

326,558

311,928

305,954

309,597

4

10 Borrowings

48,016

49,747

58,628

53,208

42,277

(3)

14 Common equity

49,927

47,594

49,696

49,319

54,591

5

(9) Total stockholders' equity

54,773

52,439

54,541

54,165

59,437

4

(8)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2023 Q1 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Performance Metrics



























Net interest income growth (period over period)

—

3 %

7 %

2 %

(1) %

**

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(7) %

2

5

(3)

6

**

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

(2)

3

7

1

1

**

** Total net revenue margin(4)

8.18

8.59

8.55

8.25

8.30

(41) bps

(12) bps Net interest margin(5)

6.60

6.84

6.80

6.54

6.49

(24)

11 Return on average assets

0.83

1.10

1.52

1.87

2.23

(27)

(140) Return on average tangible assets(6)

0.86

1.13

1.57

1.93

2.31

(27)

(145) Return on average common equity(7)

7.11

9.76

13.01

15.81

16.98

(265)

(987) Return on average tangible common equity(8)

10.15

14.22

18.59

22.63

23.36

(407)

(1,321) Efficiency ratio(9)

55.54

56.19

56.21

55.67

55.68

(65)

(14) Operating efficiency ratio(10)

45.47

43.83

45.10

43.49

44.45

164

102 Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

17.5

20.2

22.5

20.8

18.4

(270)

(90) Employees (period-end, in thousands)

56.1

56.0

55.1

53.6

51.5

—

9 % Credit Quality Metrics



























Allowance for credit losses

$ 14,318

$ 13,240

$ 12,209

$ 11,491

$ 11,308

8 %

27 % Allowance coverage ratio

4.64 %

4.24 %

4.02 %

3.88 %

4.03 %

40 bps

61 bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,697

$ 1,430

$ 931

$ 845

$ 767

19 %

121 % Net charge-off rate(11)

2.21 %

1.86 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.11 %

35 bps

110 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.88

2.96

2.58

2.36

2.08

(8)

80 30+ day delinquency rate

3.09

3.21

2.78

2.54

2.21

(12)

88 Capital Ratios(12)



























Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.5 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.1 %

12.7 %

—

(20) bps Tier 1 capital

13.9

13.9

13.6

13.5

14.1

—

(20) Total capital

15.9

15.8

15.7

15.7

16.4

10 bps

(50) Tier 1 leverage

10.9

11.1

11.0

11.1

11.3

(20)

(40) Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)

7.6

7.5

7.2

7.9

8.7

10

(110)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2023 Q1 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Interest income:



























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 8,723

$ 8,360

$ 7,578

$ 6,605

$ 6,367

4 %

37 % Investment securities

615

548

499

435

402

12

53 Other

416

250

123

55

15

66

** Total interest income

9,754

9,158

8,200

7,095

6,784

7

44 Interest expense:



























Deposits

1,856

1,335

689

293

218

39

** Securitized debt obligations

211

170

120

65

29

24

** Senior and subordinated notes

489

430

319

194

131

14

** Other borrowings

12

26

69

26

9

(54)

33 Total interest expense

2,568

1,961

1,197

578

387

31

** Net interest income

7,186

7,197

7,003

6,517

6,397

—

12 Provision for credit losses

2,795

2,416

1,669

1,085

677

16

** Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,391

4,781

5,334

5,432

5,720

(8)

(23) Non-interest income:



























Interchange fees, net

1,139

1,177

1,195

1,201

1,033

(3)

10 Service charges and other customer-related fees

379

395

415

415

400

(4)

(5) Other

199

271

192

99

343

(27)

(42) Total non-interest income

1,717

1,843

1,802

1,715

1,776

(7)

(3) Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and associate benefits

2,427

2,266

2,187

1,946

2,026

7

20 Occupancy and equipment

508

554

502

481

513

(8)

(1) Marketing

897

1,118

978

1,003

918

(20)

(2) Professional services

324

481

471

458

397

(33)

(18) Communications and data processing

350

352

349

339

339

(1)

3 Amortization of intangibles

14

25

17

14

14

(44)

— Other

425

284

445

342

344

50

24 Total non-interest expense

4,945

5,080

4,949

4,583

4,551

(3)

9 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,163

1,544

2,187

2,564

2,945

(25)

(61) Income tax provision

203

312

493

533

542

(35)

(63) Net income

960

1,232

1,694

2,031

2,403

(22)

(60) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(16)

(14)

(21)

(25)

(28)

14

(43) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

(24)

(62)













































































































































































2023 Q1 vs



2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022

Q1 Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income per basic common share

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

(23) %

(59) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income per diluted common share

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

(24) %

(59) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic common shares

382.6

382.6

383.4

391.2

410.4

—

(7) Diluted common shares

383.8

383.7

384.6

392.6

412.2

—

(7)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2023 Q1 vs

(Dollars in millions)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 3,347

$ 5,193

$ 3,716

$ 4,825

$ 5,107

(36) %

(34) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

43,166

25,663

21,176

16,728

21,697

68

99 Total cash and cash equivalents

46,513

30,856

24,892

21,553

26,804

51

74 Restricted cash for securitization investors

460

400

399

697

281

15

64 Securities available for sale

81,925

76,919

75,303

83,022

89,076

7

(8) Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

280,093

283,282

277,576

271,339

257,505

(1)

9 Loans held in consolidated trusts

28,743

29,049

26,367

25,045

22,961

(1)

25 Total loans held for investment

308,836

312,331

303,943

296,384

280,466

(1)

10 Allowance for credit losses

(14,318)

(13,240)

(12,209)

(11,491)

(11,308)

8

27 Net loans held for investment

294,518

299,091

291,734

284,893

269,158

(2)

9 Loans held for sale

363

203

1,729

875

1,155

79

(69) Premises and equipment, net

4,365

4,351

4,265

4,238

4,238

—

3 Interest receivable

2,250

2,104

1,853

1,611

1,479

7

52 Goodwill

14,779

14,777

14,771

14,778

14,784

—

— Other assets

26,487

26,548

29,286

28,621

27,220

—

(3) Total assets

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

4

9





















































2023 Q1 vs

(Dollars in millions)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 621

$ 527

$ 433

$ 333

$ 261

18 %

138 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

31,186

32,203

34,391

37,004

37,781

(3)

(17) Interest-bearing deposits

318,641

300,789

282,802

270,881

275,648

6

16 Total deposits

349,827

332,992

317,193

307,885

313,429

5

12 Securitized debt obligations

17,813

16,973

15,926

17,466

13,740

5

30 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

542

883

528

440

594

(39)

(9) Senior and subordinated notes

30,398

30,826

30,615

30,489

26,976

(1)

13 Other borrowings

24

33

7,538

10,543

4,048

(27)

(99) Total other debt

30,964

31,742

38,681

41,472

31,618

(2)

(2) Other liabilities

17,782

20,433

21,138

19,722

18,802

(13)

(5) Total liabilities

417,007

402,667

393,371

386,878

377,850

4

10





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

34,952

34,725

34,579

34,425

34,286

1

2 Retained earnings

57,898

57,184

56,240

54,836

53,099

1

9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,540)

(9,916)

(10,704)

(6,916)

(4,093)

(14)

109 Treasury stock, at cost

(29,664)

(29,418)

(29,261)

(28,942)

(26,954)

1

10 Total stockholders' equity

54,653

52,582

50,861

53,410

56,345

4

(3) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

4

9



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)







(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $405 million in Q1 2023, $321 million in Q4 2022, $222 million in Q3 2022, $211 million in Q2 2022 and $192 million in Q1 2022 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.

(2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(3) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(4) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(6) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(7) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

(8) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(9) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(10) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(11) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.

(12) Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.

(13) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 308,115

$ 8,723

11.32 %

$ 307,852

$ 8,360

10.86 %

$ 279,022

$ 6,367

9.13 % Investment securities

89,960

615

2.73

87,110

548

2.52

94,700

402

1.70 Cash equivalents and other

37,124

416

4.49

26,089

250

3.84

20,360

15

0.29 Total interest-earning assets

$ 435,199

$ 9,754

8.96

$ 421,051

$ 9,158

8.70

$ 394,082

$ 6,784

6.89 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 308,788

$ 1,856

2.40

$ 292,793

$ 1,335

1.82

$ 271,823

$ 218

0.32 Securitized debt obligations

17,251

211

4.90

16,478

170

4.13

13,740

29

0.84 Senior and subordinated notes

30,136

489

6.49

30,718

430

5.59

26,481

131

1.98 Other borrowings and liabilities

2,335

12

2.08

4,289

26

2.50

3,633

9

1.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 358,510

$ 2,568

2.87

$ 344,278

$ 1,961

2.28

$ 315,677

$ 387

0.49 Net interest income/spread





$ 7,186

6.10





$ 7,197

6.42





$ 6,397

6.40 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.50









0.42









0.09 Net interest margin









6.60 %









6.84 %









6.49 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2023 Q1 vs

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

$ 130,980

$ 131,581

$ 121,279

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

—

21 % International card businesses

6,162

6,149

5,634

5,876

5,975

—

3 Total credit card

137,142

137,730

126,913

120,880

113,962

—

20 Consumer banking:



























Auto

76,652

78,373

79,580

79,926

78,604

(2) %

(2) Retail banking

1,499

1,552

1,619

1,605

1,726

(3)

(13) Total consumer banking

78,151

79,925

81,199

81,531

80,330

(2)

(3) Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

37,132

37,453

38,225

37,845

34,354

(1)

8 Commercial and industrial

56,411

57,223

57,606

56,128

51,820

(1)

9 Total commercial banking

93,543

94,676

95,831

93,973

86,174

(1)

9 Total loans held for investment

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

(1)

10 Loans Held for Investment (Average)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

$ 128,562

$ 124,816

$ 117,467

$ 109,962

$ 105,536

3 %

22 % International card businesses

6,108

5,836

5,890

5,873

5,944

5

3 Total credit card

134,670

130,652

123,357

115,835

111,480

3

21 Consumer banking:



























Auto

77,465

79,108

79,741

79,313

76,892

(2)

1 Retail banking

1,529

1,592

1,598

1,668

1,797

(4)

(15) Total consumer banking

78,994

80,700

81,339

80,981

78,689

(2)

— Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

37,373

37,848

38,230

35,754

34,671

(1)

8 Commercial and industrial

56,719

57,681

57,260

53,540

50,502

(2)

12 Total commercial banking

94,092

95,529

95,490

89,294

85,173

(2)

10 Total average loans held for investment

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

—

12























































2023 Q1 vs



2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card(2)

4.04 %

3.22 %

2.20 %

2.26 %

2.12 %

82 bps

192 bps International card businesses

4.54

4.29

3.30

3.82

3.20

25

134 Total credit card

4.06

3.27

2.25

2.34

2.18

79

188 Consumer banking:



























Auto

1.53

1.66

1.05

0.61

0.66

(13)

87 Retail banking

2.97

5.15

3.89

3.62

4.31

(218)

(134) Total consumer banking

1.56

1.73

1.10

0.67

0.75

(17)

81 Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.19

0.05

0.03

(0.08)

—

14

19 Commercial and industrial

0.03

0.06

0.06

0.29

0.11

(3)

(8) Total commercial banking

0.09

0.06

0.05

0.14

0.06

3

3 Total net charge-offs

2.21

1.86

1.24

1.18

1.11

35

110 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

3.66 %

3.43 %

2.97 %

2.35 %

2.32 %

23 bps

134 bps International card businesses

4.20

4.03

3.90

3.67

3.58

17

62 Total credit card

3.68

3.46

3.01

2.42

2.38

22

130 Consumer banking:



























Auto

5.00

5.62

4.85

4.47

3.85

(62)

115 Retail banking

0.56

1.02

0.84

0.67

0.74

(46)

(18) Total consumer banking

4.92

5.53

4.77

4.39

3.78

(61)

114 Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)



























Credit card:



























International card businesses

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

(2) bps

(2) bps Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

— Consumer banking:



























Auto

0.67

0.76

0.60

0.50

0.41

(9)

26 Retail banking

2.94

2.49

2.62

2.61

2.63

45

31 Total consumer banking

0.72

0.79

0.64

0.54

0.46

(7)

26 Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.90

0.72

0.64

0.78

0.98

18

(8) Commercial and industrial

0.72

0.75

0.53

0.64

0.69

(3)

3 Total commercial banking

0.79

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

5

(2) Total nonperforming loans

0.42

0.43

0.35

0.37

0.38

(1)

4 Total nonperforming assets

0.44

0.45

0.37

0.39

0.40

(1)

4

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

$ 9,165

$ 380

$ 9,545

$ 2,187

$ 50

$ 2,237

$ 1,458

$ 13,240 Cumulative effects of accounting standards adoption(5)

(40)

(23)

(63)

—

—

—

—

(63) Balance as of January 1, 2023

9,125

357

9,482

2,187

50

2,237

1,458

13,177 Charge-offs

(1,587)

(101)

(1,688)

(515)

(16)

(531)

(24)

(2,243) Recoveries

288

31

319

219

5

224

3

546 Net charge-offs

(1,299)

(70)

(1,369)

(296)

(11)

(307)

(21)

(1,697) Provision for credit losses

2,174

87

2,261

274

1

275

266

2,802 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

875

17

892

(22)

(10)

(32)

245

1,105 Other changes(6)

32

4

36

—

—

—

—

36 Balance as of March 31, 2023

10,032

378

10,410

2,165

40

2,205

1,703

14,318 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

218

218 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(7)

(7) Balance as of March 31, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

211

211 Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2023

$ 10,032

$ 378

$ 10,410

$ 2,165

$ 40

$ 2,205

$ 1,914

$ 14,529

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,657

$ 2,360

$ 648

$ (479)

$ 7,186 Non-interest income

1,363

135

212

7

1,717 Total net revenue (loss)

6,020

2,495

860

(472)

8,903 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,261

275

259

—

2,795 Non-interest expense

3,038

1,283

530

94

4,945 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

721

937

71

(566)

1,163 Income tax provision (benefit)

172

221

17

(207)

203 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 549

$ 716

$ 54

$ (359)

$ 960

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,533

$ 2,394

$ 520

$ (250)

$ 7,197 Non-interest income (loss)

1,449

139

261

(6)

1,843 Total net revenue (loss)

5,982

2,533

781

(256)

9,040 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,878

477

62

(1)

2,416 Non-interest expense

3,069

1,450

555

6

5,080 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,035

606

164

(261)

1,544 Income tax provision (benefit)

245

144

39

(116)

312 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 790

$ 462

$ 125

$ (145)

$ 1,232

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,839

$ 2,113

$ 607

$ (162)

$ 6,397 Non-interest income (loss)

1,458

105

277

(64)

1,776 Total net revenue (loss)

5,297

2,218

884

(226)

8,173 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

545

130

8

(6)

677 Non-interest expense

2,783

1,236

488

44

4,551 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,969

852

388

(264)

2,945 Income tax provision (benefit)

469

202

92

(221)

542 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,500

$ 650

$ 296

$ (43)

$ 2,403

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2023 Q1 vs

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Credit Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 4,657

$ 4,533

$ 4,313

$ 3,899

$ 3,839

3 %

21 % Non-interest income

1,363

1,449

1,454

1,410

1,458

(6)

(7) Total net revenue

6,020

5,982

5,767

5,309

5,297

1

14 Provision for credit losses

2,261

1,878

1,261

581

545

20

** Non-interest expense

3,038

3,069

3,004

2,771

2,783

(1)

9 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

721

1,035

1,502

1,957

1,969

(30)

(63) Income tax provision

172

245

356

466

469

(30)

(63) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 549

$ 790

$ 1,146

$ 1,491

$ 1,500

(31)

(63) Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 137,142

$ 137,730

$ 126,913

$ 120,880

$ 113,962

—

20 Average loans held for investment

134,670

130,652

123,357

115,835

111,480

3

21 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

17.98 %

17.69 %

16.74 %

15.24 %

14.97 %

29 bps

301 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

17.88

18.32

18.70

18.33

18.56

(44)

(68) Net charge-off rate

4.06

3.27

2.25

2.34

2.18

79

188 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.68

3.46

3.01

2.42

2.38

22

130 30+ day delinquency rate

3.69

3.46

3.02

2.42

2.39

23

130 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

— Purchase volume(9)

$ 141,658

$ 155,633

$ 149,497

$ 148,491

$ 133,662

(9) %

6 %

























2023 Q1 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Domestic Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 4,390

$ 4,280

$ 4,065

$ 3,651

$ 3,620

3 %

21 % Non-interest income

1,298

1,392

1,383

1,340

1,248

(7)

4 Total net revenue

5,688

5,672

5,448

4,991

4,868

—

17 Provision for credit losses

2,174

1,800

1,167

494

559

21

** Non-interest expense

2,847

2,866

2,803

2,594

2,564

(1)

11 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

667

1,006

1,478

1,903

1,745

(34)

(62) Income tax provision

157

238

351

450

414

(34)

(62) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 510

$ 768

$ 1,127

$ 1,453

$ 1,331

(34)

(62) Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 130,980

$ 131,581

$ 121,279

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

—

21 Average loans held for investment

128,562

124,816

117,467

109,962

105,536

3

22 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

17.88 %

17.58 %

16.61 %

15.03 %

14.82 %

30 bps

306 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

17.70

18.18

18.55

18.16

18.28

(48)

(58) Net charge-off rate(2)

4.04

3.22

2.20

2.26

2.12

82

192 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.66

3.43

2.97

2.35

2.32

23

134 Purchase volume(9)

$ 138,310

$ 151,995

$ 145,805

$ 144,668

$ 126,284

(9) %

10 % Refreshed FICO scores:(10)



























Greater than 660

68 %

69 %

70 %

70 %

70 %

(1)

(2) 660 or below

32

31

30

30

30

1

2 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2023 Q1 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Consumer Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 2,360

$ 2,394

$ 2,311

$ 2,147

$ 2,113

(1) %

12 % Non-interest income

135

139

129

96

105

(3)

29 Total net revenue

2,495

2,533

2,440

2,243

2,218

(2)

12 Provision for credit losses

275

477

285

281

130

(42)

112 Non-interest expense

1,283

1,450

1,340

1,286

1,236

(12)

4 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

937

606

815

676

852

55

10 Income tax provision

221

144

193

160

202

53

9 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 716

$ 462

$ 622

$ 516

$ 650

55

10 Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 78,151

$ 79,925

$ 81,199

$ 81,531

$ 80,330

(2)

(3) Average loans held for investment

78,994

80,700

81,339

80,981

78,689

(2)

— Average yield on loans held for investment(1)

7.40 %

7.31 %

7.20 %

7.08 %

7.17 %

9 bps

23 bps Auto loan originations

$ 6,211

$ 6,635

$ 8,289

$ 10,328

$ 11,713

(6) %

(47) % Period-end deposits

291,163

270,592

256,661

255,904

258,359

8

13 Average deposits

278,772

262,844

255,843

254,336

255,265

6

9 Average deposits interest rate

1.96 %

1.42 %

0.79 %

0.38 %

0.29 %

54 bps

167 bps Net charge-off rate

1.56

1.73

1.10

0.67

0.75

(17)

81 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.92

5.53

4.77

4.39

3.78

(61)

114 30+ day delinquency rate

5.46

6.18

5.28

4.81

4.13

(72)

133 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.72

0.79

0.64

0.54

0.46

(7)

26 Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.78

0.87

0.71

0.60

0.52

(9)

26 Auto—At origination FICO scores:(11)



























Greater than 660

52 %

53 %

52 %

52 %

51 %

(1) %

1 % 621 - 660

20

20

20

20

20

—

— 620 or below

28

27

28

28

29

1

(1) Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2023 Q1 vs

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Commercial Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income(12)

$ 648

$ 520

$ 699

$ 635

$ 607

25 %

7 % Non-interest income

212

261

319

272

277

(19)

(23) Total net revenue(7)

860

781

1,018

907

884

10

(3) Provision for credit losses

259

62

123

222

8

**

** Non-interest expense

530

555

542

485

488

(5)

9 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

71

164

353

200

388

(57)

(82) Income tax provision

17

39

83

48

92

(56)

(82) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 54

$ 125

$ 270

$ 152

$ 296

(57)

(82) Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 93,543

$ 94,676

$ 95,831

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

(1)

9 Average loans held for investment

94,092

95,529

95,490

89,294

85,173

(2)

10 Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(7)

6.31 %

5.63 %

4.40 %

3.18 %

2.66 %

68 bps

365 bps Period-end deposits

$ 38,380

$ 40,808

$ 41,058

$ 38,844

$ 45,232

(6) %

(15) % Average deposits

39,941

42,779

39,799

40,536

45,008

(7)

(11) Average deposits interest rate

2.34 %

1.80 %

0.83 %

0.19 %

0.12 %

54 bps

222 bps Net charge-off rate

0.09

0.06

0.05

0.14

0.06

3

3 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.79

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

5

(2) Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.79

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

5

(2) Risk category:(13)



























Noncriticized

$ 85,964

$ 87,620

$ 89,559

$ 88,349

$ 80,586

(2) %

7 % Criticized performing

6,839

6,355

5,722

4,969

4,893

8

40 Criticized nonperforming

740

701

550

655

695

6

6 Total commercial banking loans

$ 93,543

$ 94,676

$ 95,831

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

(1)

9 Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(13)



























Noncriticized

91.90 %

92.55 %

93.46 %

94.01 %

93.51 %

(65) bps

(161) bps Criticized performing

7.31

6.71

5.97

5.29

5.68

60

163 Criticized nonperforming

0.79

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

5

(2) Total commercial banking loans

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

























2023 Q1 vs

(Dollars in millions)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q1 Other



























Earnings:



























Net interest loss(12)

$ (479)

$ (250)

$ (320)

$ (164)

$ (162)

92 %

196 % Non-interest income (loss)

7

(6)

(100)

(63)

(64)

**

** Total net loss(7)

(472)

(256)

(420)

(227)

(226)

84

109 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

—

(1)

—

1

(6)

**

** Non-interest expense(14)

94

6

63

41

44

**

114 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(566)

(261)

(483)

(269)

(264)

117

114 Income tax benefit

(207)

(116)

(139)

(141)

(221)

78

(6) Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (359)

$ (145)

$ (344)

$ (128)

$ (43)

148

** Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end deposits

$ 20,284

$ 21,592

$ 19,474

$ 13,137

$ 9,838

(6)

106 Average deposits

21,410

20,935

16,286

11,082

9,324

2

130 Total



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 7,186

$ 7,197

$ 7,003

$ 6,517

$ 6,397

—

12 % Non-interest income

1,717

1,843

1,802

1,715

1,776

(7) %

(3) Total net revenue

8,903

9,040

8,805

8,232

8,173

(2)

9 Provision for credit losses

2,795

2,416

1,669

1,085

677

16

** Non-interest expense

4,945

5,080

4,949

4,583

4,551

(3)

9 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,163

1,544

2,187

2,564

2,945

(25)

(61) Income tax provision

203

312

493

533

542

(35)

(63) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 960

$ 1,232

$ 1,694

$ 2,031

$ 2,403

(22)

(60) Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

(1)

10 Average loans held for investment

307,756

306,881

300,186

286,110

275,342

—

12 Period-end deposits

349,827

332,992

317,193

307,885

313,429

5

12 Average deposits

340,123

326,558

311,928

305,954

309,597

4

10

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)



(1) Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing. Average yield is calculated using whole dollar values for average balances and interest income/expense. Accordingly, total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities may not total net interest income/spread. (2) In August 2022, in addition to our normal recovery activity, we sold a pool of charged-off loans that resulted in elevated debt sale recovery activity of approximately $33 million, which decreased the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate for the third quarter of 2022 by approximately 11 basis points. Excluding the impact, the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate would have been 2.31% for the third quarter of 2022. (3) Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category. For Commercial Banking, loans categorized as nonperforming are considered criticized nonperforming. (4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. (5) Impact from the adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures as of January 1, 2023. (6) Primarily represents the initial allowance for purchased credit-deteriorated loans and foreign currency translation adjustments. The initial allowance of purchased credit-deteriorated loans was $32 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (7) Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category. (8) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average loans outstanding during the period. (9) Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions. (10) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic Card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category. (11) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category. (12) In the fourth quarter of 2022, an internal funds transfer pricing impact of $176 million decreased net interest income in the Commercial Banking business and increased the Other category, and was therefore neutral to the company. (13) Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities. (14) Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)





Basel III Standardized Approach (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Regulatory Capital Metrics



















Common equity excluding AOCI

$ 59,546

$ 59,450

$ 58,516

$ 57,278

$ 57,390 Adjustments:



















AOCI, net of tax(2)

(3)

(17)

(120)

(72)

(20) Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(14,538)

(14,540)

(14,537)

(14,548)

(14,559) Other Intangible and deferred tax assets, net of deferred tax liabilities

(371)

(162)

(194)

(95)

(110) Common equity Tier 1 capital

$ 44,634

$ 44,731

$ 43,665

$ 42,563

$ 42,701 Tier 1 capital

$ 49,479

$ 49,576

$ 48,510

$ 47,408

$ 47,547 Total capital(3)

56,611

56,714

55,938

55,100

55,059 Risk-weighted assets

356,089

357,920

356,801

351,746

336,739 Adjusted average assets(4)

455,477

444,704

439,479

427,446

418,957 Capital Ratios



















Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)

12.5 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.1 %

12.7 % Tier 1 capital(6)

13.9

13.9

13.6

13.5

14.1 Total capital(7)

15.9

15.8

15.7

15.7

16.4 Tier 1 leverage(4)

10.9

11.1

11.0

11.1

11.3 TCE(8)

7.6

7.5

7.2

7.9

8.7

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results, however, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.

























(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"):



















Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318 Insurance recoveries and legal reserve activity

—

(177)

—

—

— Restructuring Charges

—

72

—

—

— Adjusted net income available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)

887

1,056

1,616

1,949

2,318 Income tax impacts

—

25

—

—

— Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 887

$ 1,081

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318





















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)

383.8

383.7

384.6

392.6

412.2





















Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62 Impact of adjustments noted above

—

(0.21)

—

—

— Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$ 2.31

$ 2.82

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62





















Adjusted efficiency ratio:



















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$ 4,945

$ 5,080

$ 4,949

$ 4,583

$ 4,551 Insurance recoveries and legal reserve activity

—

177

—

—

— Restructuring Charges

—

(72)

—

—

— Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 4,945

$ 5,185

$ 4,949

$ 4,583

$ 4,551





















Total net revenue (GAAP)

$ 8,903

$ 9,040

$ 8,805

$ 8,232

$ 8,173





















Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

55.54 %

56.19 %

56.21 %

55.67 %

55.68 % Impact of adjustments noted above

—

117 bps

—

—

— Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.54 %

57.36 %

56.21 %

55.67 %

55.68 %





















Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:



















Operating expense (GAAP)

$ 4,048

$ 3,962

$ 3,971

$ 3,580

$ 3,633 Insurance recoveries and legal reserve activity

—

177

—

—

— Restructuring Charges

—

(72)

—

—

— Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)

$ 4,048

$ 4,067

$ 3,971

$ 3,580

$ 3,633





















Total net revenue (GAAP)

$ 8,903

$ 9,040

$ 8,805

$ 8,232

$ 8,173





















Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)

45.47 %

43.83 %

45.10 %

43.49 %

44.45 % Impact of adjustments noted above

—

116 bps

—

—

— Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

45.47 %

44.99 %

45.10 %

43.49 %

44.45 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following summarizes our non-GAAP measures. While these non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the operating performance and capital position of financial services companies, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following table presents reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.























(Dollars in millions)

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1 Pre- Provision Earnings



















Total net revenue

$ 8,903

$ 9,040

$ 8,805

$ 8,232

$ 8,173 Non-interest expense

(4,945)

(5,080)

(4,949)

(4,583)

(4,551) Pre-provision earnings(9)

$ 3,958

$ 3,960

$ 3,856

$ 3,649

$ 3,622 Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)



















Stockholders' equity

$ 54,653

$ 52,582

$ 50,861

$ 53,410

$ 56,345 Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)

(15,098)

(14,902)

(14,932)

(14,850)

(14,883) Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(4,845)

(4,845)

(4,845)

(4,845)

(4,845) Tangible common equity(11)

$ 34,710

$ 32,835

$ 31,084

$ 33,715

$ 36,617 Tangible Common Equity (Average)



















Stockholders' equity

$ 54,773

$ 52,439

$ 54,541

$ 54,165

$ 59,437 Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)

(14,984)

(14,926)

(14,916)

(14,875)

(14,904) Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(4,845)

(4,845)

(4,845)

(4,845)

(4,845) Tangible common equity(11)

$ 34,944

$ 32,668

$ 34,780

$ 34,445

$ 39,688 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Average)



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318 Tangible common equity (Average)

34,944

32,668

34,780

34,445

39,688 Return on tangible common equity(11)(12)

10.15 %

14.22 %

18.59 %

22.63 %

23.36 % Tangible Assets (Period-End)



















Total assets

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

$ 434,195 Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)

(15,098)

(14,902)

(14,932)

(14,850)

(14,883) Tangible assets(11)

$ 456,562

$ 440,347

$ 429,300

$ 425,438

$ 419,312 Tangible Assets (Average)



















Total assets

$ 462,324

$ 449,659

$ 447,088

$ 435,327

$ 430,372 Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)

(14,984)

(14,926)

(14,916)

(14,875)

(14,904) Tangible assets(11)

$ 447,340

$ 434,733

$ 432,172

$ 420,452

$ 415,468 Return on Tangible Assets (Average)



















Net income

$ 960

$ 1,232

$ 1,694

$ 2,031

$ 2,403 Tangible Assets (Average)

447,340

434,733

432,172

420,452

415,468 Return on tangible assets(11)(13)

0.86 %

1.13 %

1.57 %

1.93 %

2.31 % TCE Ratio



















Tangible common equity (Period-end)

$ 34,710

$ 32,835

$ 31,084

$ 33,715

$ 36,617 Tangible Assets (Period-end)

456,562

440,347

429,300

425,438

419,312 TCE Ratio(11)

7.6 %

7.5 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

8.7 % Tangible Book Value per Share



















Tangible common equity (Period-end)

$ 34,710

$ 32,835

$ 31,084

$ 33,715

$ 36,617 Outstanding Common Shares

382.0

381.3

382.0

383.8

399.0 Tangible book value per common share(11)

$ 90.86

$ 86.11

$ 81.38

$ 87.84

$ 91.77

__________

(1) Regulatory capital metrics and capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. (2) Excludes certain components of AOCI as permitted under the Tailoring Rules. (3) Total capital equals the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital. (4) Adjusted average assets for the purpose of calculating our Tier 1 leverage ratio represents total average assets adjusted for amounts that are deducted from Tier 1 capital, predominately goodwill and intangible assets. Tier 1 leverage ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by adjusted average assets. (5) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on common equity Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (6) Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (7) Total capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on total capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (8) TCE ratio is a Non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. (9) Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. (10) Includes impact of related deferred taxes. (11) Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing capital adequacy and the level of returns generated. (12) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. (13) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period.

