Today's Podiatrist is the Foot and Ankle Specialist

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Foot Health Awareness month draws to a close, America's podiatrists remind patients to prioritize their feet year-round and turn to a specialist when they have foot pain.

"Patients who have heart disease or need back surgery seek treatment from a specialist," said APMA President Sylvia Virbulis, DPM. "Patients who have foot pain or ankle injuries should receive care from a specialist as well. The feet are vital to keeping patients moving, active, and healthy. A podiatrist, a physician and surgeon who specializes in foot and ankle care, can provide the proper diagnosis and treatment to help patients heal quickly."

Podiatrists also want other health-care professionals to know they are available to support them in practice. "When primary care physicians have a challenging lower-extremity case, we want them to refer to us," said APMA Communications Committee Chair Priya Parthasarathy, DPM. "Foot and ankle care is all we do, and we're here to support our colleagues with everything from dermatological issues to traumatic foot and ankle injuries."

Podiatrists are the foot and ankle specialists in a wide range of disciplines:

Sports Medicine —World-class athletes in every sport, from basketball to ballet, turn to podiatrists for foot and ankle care to keep them in the game. APMA Trustee Patrick A. DeHeer , DPM, is a perfect example. Dr. DeHeer recently was honored by the Indiana Pacers for his 30-plus-year commitment as the Pacers' team podiatrist. Since 1992, Dr. DeHeer has been keeping the Pacers' players on the court.

Diabetic Wound Care —Diabetes can have significant and serious complications in the feet, including nerve damage and non-healing wounds. Wounds that do not close pose a risk of infection, amputation, and even death. Studies show podiatrists can help prevent hospitalization and amputation, and when diabetic foot ulcers do occur, podiatrists provide expert wound care. APMA Member Laura Shin, DPM, PhD, is a reconstructive surgeon and physician-scientist who studies regenerative medicine and helps heal diabetic wounds and prevent amputations with cutting-edge techniques such as stem cell therapy. Dr. Shin is dedicated to preserving and restoring mobility, which she believes is crucial to her patients' quality of life.

Surgery —Podiatrists like APMA Member Jacob Wynes, DPM, are specialists in surgery. While they offer a wide range of conservative treatments, they can perform surgery to treat everything from bunions to traumatic injuries to congenital deformities. Dr. Wynes is board-certified in reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery and serves as the program director for the University of Maryland Limb Preservation and Deformity Correction Fellowship. "While surgery is a last resort, it is sometimes necessary," Dr. Wynes said. "It is also a very powerful tool to allow for realignment, to decrease abnormal stresses in the body, and to repair vital structures that keep us moving and living pain-free."

Pediatrics—Even the littlest feet need specialized care! APMA Member Mitzi Williams, DPM, is a podiatric physician and surgeon with Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco . Dr. Williams specializes in the care of pediatric patients. She treats children with congenital deformities and neurological conditions, as well as children with healthy feet who sustain injuries. Podiatrists, as foot and ankle specialists, are well-trained to identify conditions of the feet and ankles, as well as the foot types that are prone to those conditions.

To learn more about podiatric medicine and surgery and how podiatrists help patients get back on their feet faster, visit www.apma.org/specialist.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today's podiatrist. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 component organizations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

