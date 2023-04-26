MCI DIAGNOSTIC CENTER CEO, COLLEEN PAYNE-NABORS, ANNOUNCES MAJOR WORKFORCE AND FACILITY EXPANSION

The Service- Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business is expanding up to an additional 75,000 square footage.

DALLAS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing clinical laboratory testing services and solutions to Federal, State, and Local Government entities and their partners that will ensure that stakeholders are receiving the best health care and products for their patients., MCI Diagnostic Center is expanding its National Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory space to an additional 75,000 sq ft. to better accommodate the stakeholders' needs

Located at 1155 Kas Dr.Ste.180, Richardson TX 75081, MCI Diagnostic Center is the largest certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Women-Owned laboratory in the country, "Expansion signals growth," said MCI CEO Colleen Payne-Nabors. "We want to be strategically positioned internally and externally to accommodate the needs of government agencies by managing and operating projects with the skills, capabilities, and manpower we possess. We are excited to expand and look forward to creating many new jobs and servicing thousands of Veterans and other government officials and personnel."

The company is launching a recruitment campaign seeking candidates for every department, including executive management, HR, accounting, biochemistry, cytology, hematology, pathology, medical technicians, laboratory processors, and many others.

MCI Diagnostic Center is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Women-Owned business, certified and accredited by CLIA, CAP, and COLA. In addition, MCI provides full-service laboratory testing currently in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico.

They are committed to supporting the nation by providing the best laboratory testing services, the capacity to process over 400,000 tests per day with life-saving results and testing solutions which save lives. On staff they have a board-certified pathologists team that supports a range of laboratory services including Immunochemistry (IHC), Flow Cytometry, Bacteriology, Mycobacteriology, Mycology, Parasitology, Virology, Immunology, Chemistry, Endocrinology, anatomic pathology and more.

"We are Proud to be a Veteran owned laboratory and Proud to serve our Veterans."

