Foundry VP of Product Strategy Zoe Koulouris Named 2023 Tech Woman of the Year Award Finalist

Award recognizes women in STEM for their contributions to Rochester's tech community.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a digital asset mining and staking company focused on empowering a decentralized infrastructure, announced that TechRochester Association selected Foundry's VP of Product Strategy, Zoe Koulouris, as a Tech Woman of the Year Award finalist. The award recognizes contributions to the technology profession, the support of other women in the field, and stewardship in the community.

Providing strategic direction to Foundry's product teams, Koulouris' insights and leadership help shape the roles and career paths of product managers and reinforce the success of Foundry's product portfolio. Foundry's portfolio includes a suite of mining services designed to see institutions through every phase of the mining cycle and best-in-class staking infrastructure with support for leading protocols.

Before joining Foundry, Koulouris co-founded women-owned Web3 software development and consulting company Upstate Interactive. Driven by her passion for inspiring women in technology, she also co-founded Women in Coding to provide coding workshops and resources in the Syracuse community and is an active member of Meta Gamma Delta ­— a DAO supporting women-led projects. Koulouris holds a B.S. in Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises from Syracuse University and completed web development coursework at the New York Code + Design Academy and StartFast Code.

Koulouris said, "I am honored to be nominated among so many talented women. Through representation, I hope to inspire and open the door for other women looking to have fulfilling careers in tech and have support to navigate the field's challenges."

Previous Emerging Tech Woman of the Year nominee Rachael Simmonds stated, "I was happy to nominate Zoe for Tech Women of the Year. She's an extraordinary example of what tech careers can grow into. As a woman of color just beginning my career as a software engineer, I hope to follow in her footsteps to provide more representation in the tech industry and encourage others to pursue careers in this field."

About Foundry Digital LLC

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry Digital LLC was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry uses its institutional expertise, capital, industry relationships, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com.

About Tech Rochester

TechRochester is an organization comprised of professionals and companies that are working together to strengthen the Greater Rochester Area's technology community. We accomplish this through the development and sponsorship of relevant events and stimulating programs focused on skill building and the cultivation of individual and business relationships. For more information, visit www.techrochester.org.

