Evolution Equity Partners Announces Presidents Forum for Cybersecurity Executives and Global Leaders

George W Bush, the 43rd President of the United States of America, speaks at inaugural event during the week of the RSA Conference in San Francisco

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners , a leader in venture capital investment in cybersecurity, is pleased to announce the inaugural Presidents Forum, a prestigious international event that convenes Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), cybersecurity professionals, global leaders, and heads of state to discuss and collaborate on cybersecurity and related issues. The forum provides a unique platform for participants to collaborate on ways to address the complex and evolving cybersecurity challenges facing our world today.

The 2023 Presidents Forum took place in San Francisco on April 25th, 2023, during the week of the RSA Conference, and featured an exclusive conversation with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States on the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century. The interview was moderated by Robert Rodriguez, Founder and Chairman of the Security Innovation Network - SINET . The invitation-only event was attended by 150 participants from around the world.

"We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Presidents Forum, which will provide a vital platform for global leaders and cybersecurity professionals to work together to safeguard individuals, organizations, and nations against cyber threats," said Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "Through high-level discussions and working sessions, we hope to identify solutions and establish a shared vision for a safer and more secure digital future. The 2023 Presidents Forum will be the first of a series of events covering these topics with cybersecurity executives and diverse perspectives from global leaders."

Evolution Equity Partners, headquartered in New York City, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

