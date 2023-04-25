Unanet Earns Best Overall Results in G2's Latest Grid Reports

Small, Medium and Enterprise Users Rely on Unanet ERP and CRM for smarter business operations

DULLES, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, was lauded by customers in the Spring 2023 G2 Reports across twelve project-based ERP categories and it earned Best Overall Results for Mid-Market and Small Businesses.

"Feedback from our customers is that we operate with the highest standards of innovation and customer service," said Chris Crowder, Unanet's executive vice president of GovCon. "These rankings reflect the growing desire among customers to move away from the status quo that is holding them back and instead choose Unanet's modern, purpose-built solutions that let them do business on their terms."

G2's quarterly reports are based on written customer reviews and presence within specific product categories. Unanet earned the Users Love Us badge due to the company's premier customer service, and also earned twelve badges for its GovCon and AE ERP product lines:

Products Leader in the Momentum Grid® Report

High Performer in the Mid-Market Grid® Report

Easiest Setup Mid-Market

Most Implementable Mid-Market

Easiest To Do Business With Mid-Market

Best Estimated ROI Mid-Market, based on a combination of estimated time to achieve return on investment and time to go live

Easiest Admin Mid-Market for usability

Best Support Small Business

Best Relationship Small Business

Easiest Admin Small Business

Best Meets Requirements Small Business

"These independent customer reviews clearly show that customers prefer Unanet to help them keep their business operations and goals on track," said Akshay Mahajan, Unanet's executive vice president of AEC. "Most gratifying is that customers say we're easy to do business with, and we earned the coveted Users Love Us badge, meaning our focus on delivering world-class service is resonating. Innovation and providing the best customer support in the industry is how we're enabling firms of all sizes to define success on their own terms."

This week Unanet is further demonstrating why customers give such positive G2 reviews at the sold-out Champions Conference 2023 taking place in Denver, Colo. Customers from across North America will attend this immersive event where they have the unique opportunity to keep pace with the changing market, stay on top of trends that influence winning contracts, and connect with industry peers and thought leaders. In addition to cultural, business, and industry thought leader sessions, this popular annual event offers deep insights from world-class Unanet customers, including award-winning architecture firm Hixson, engineering company Mesa Associates, and leading-edge GovCons like Blue Halo.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

ABOUT G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

