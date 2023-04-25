Raptor Technologies Acquires SchoolPass

Acquisition expands Raptor's school safety software portfolio, adding attendance automation and dismissal management

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the leader in school safety software, today announced that it has acquired SchoolPass, Inc. (SchoolPass), a rapidly-growing provider of cloud-based attendance automation, dismissal automation, visitor management and emergency management software for K-12 schools. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Raptor is backed by Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity.

SchoolPass is a market leader in automating K-12 campus operations and safety processes for U.S. schools. Its portfolio of innovative visitor, attendance and dismissal technologies ensure the safe movement of students, staff, visitors and volunteers across campus, in real-time.

SchoolPass has revolutionized the carline and school dismissal processes for K-12 schools through its deep integration of license plate recognition and RFID technologies coupled with workflow automation software. The combination of these SchoolPass products with Raptor's integrated suite of school safety software products further extends Raptor's ability to help K-12 schools manage the full spectrum of school safety requirements. The transaction is another important step in fulfilling Raptor's mission of enabling safe and secure learning environments for students and staff.

"SchoolPass has earned its position as a trusted partner to K-12 schools across the country by maintaining a commitment to innovative technology and excellent customer service," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "By integrating Raptor's and SchoolPass's complementary product portfolios, we are amplifying our ability to meet the rapidly growing safety needs of our customers. We look forward to collaborating with the SchoolPass team in our mission of protecting every every child, every school, every day."

"Raptor is the clear leader in K-12 campus safety, and we are excited to partner with their team to advance our shared mission of creating safe learning environments for students and school communities," said Mark Ruiters, founder and CEO at SchoolPass. Ruiters has joined Raptor Technologies as its new chief strategy officer.

Ruiters continued, "I am very proud of the great business our team has built over the last 15 years. This transaction reflects the strong position we worked hard to establish in our market. By joining with Raptor, we will accelerate our innovation and create more comprehensive solutions for our valued customers."

Vicksburg Capital Partners (VCP) served as exclusive financial advisor to SchoolPass, Inc. on the transaction.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 53,000 schools globally, including over 5,000 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com .

About SchoolPass

SchoolPass is a K-12 platform helping schools manage attendance, campus movement, and campus wellness, in the cloud. Schools can consolidate and modernize the arrival, screening, and departure of students, staff, parents, and visitors in one place, while enabling schools to more quickly and accurately account for everyone on campus throughout the school day, especially during an emergency. SchoolPass partners with Student Information System (SIS) platforms such as PowerSchool, Blackbaud, Veracross, Senior Systems, and many others to seamlessly sync parent, student, and attendance data.

About JMI

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. For over three decades, JMI has partnered with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams at high-growth software companies to provide flexible capital, industry expertise, and operational support to build businesses of enduring value. To date, JMI has invested in over 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits. Today, the Firm's portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $8 billion in combined revenue, $65 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 34,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.jmi.com .

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than US $120 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 435 companies representing over US $240 billion in enterprise value, including control and non-control investments. The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at www.thomabravo.com and Twitter @ThomaBravo.

