Press Ganey Awards HSS for Outstanding Patient Experience

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world leader in musculoskeletal health, has received the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence® award for the 10th consecutive year in the category of "patient experience." Press Ganey is a national company that measures healthcare performance to improve quality of care.

Hospital for Special Surgery (PRNewswire)

Guardian of Excellence is awarded to hospitals that score in the top five percent of facilities nationwide that use Press Ganey surveys. Distributed to patients after a hospital stay, the surveys include questions on "likelihood to recommend," "overall rating" and "teamwork." Data for the most recent award was collected from April 2021 to March 2022.

Press Ganey also honored HSS for the fourth time in a row with the prestigious Pinnacle of Excellence® award based on performance over three years. HSS received top scores for "patient experience" based on survey information collected from April 2019 to March 2022.

"Providing an outstanding patient experience is a fundamental part of our mission, and we are honored, once again, to receive these awards," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, HSS president, surgeon-in-chief and medical director. "We understand that it's never easy being hospitalized or having surgery and that an individual patient's needs, values and preferences must always be paramount. We aim to treat everyone who comes to HSS with compassion and respect, while providing the safest, highest-quality, evidence-based care."

"National Patient Experience Week, which starts on April 23, is an opportune time to recognize hospital staff who go the extra mile to ensure a high level of patient satisfaction," said Chao Wu, assistant vice president, Patient Experience & chief patient experience officer at HSS. "The Press Ganey awards are a testimony to the dedication and engagement of HSS staff at all levels."

HSS also received the highest five-star rating for patient experience and overall quality in the HCAHPS survey. HCAHPS, which stands for Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, was developed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The survey asks patients about their experience regarding doctor and nurse communications, staff responsiveness, hospital cleanliness, noise level, discharge information and other aspects of a hospital stay.

The ratings are posted on a website known as "Care Compare." Out of 3,291 reporting hospitals nationwide, only 7.6% are listed with five stars. HSS was one of only three hospitals in New York State to receive the five-star rating.

"Despite the health care challenges of recent years, our high ratings indicate that we are achieving our goal of connecting with patients individually to meet their needs. We are providing that human touch that can be so important," said Wu. "The awards reflect the culture of collaboration and teamwork at HSS and our efforts to maintain the highest standards in all we do. We should all be very proud."

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 13th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2022-2023), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2022-2023). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a third consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities "to reduce patient suffering, enhance caregiver resilience and improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery