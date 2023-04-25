PGA of America Expands Collaboration with Chase Sapphire to Become the Official Credit Card of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Presenting Sponsor of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

FRISCO, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America announced today an expansion with Chase Sapphire as the Official Credit Card of the PGA of America.

Chase Sapphire is the Official Credit Card Partner of the PGA of America (PRNewswire)

This renewal broadens Chase Sapphire's reach with the PGA of America and will provide Chase Sapphire cardmembers access to multiple benefits at the PGA Championship and KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

At this year's PGA Championship, held May 15-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, the Sapphire Lounge will be located on the 10th hole to the right side of the green and offer Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers prime views of the action, as well as exclusive access to premium food and beverage offerings.

"Chase Sapphire looks forward to offering new benefits to cardmembers through the expansion of our long-term relationship as the Official Credit Card of the PGA of America," said Marleta Ross, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. "We are honored to be the credit card of choice for the discerning PGA of America fan and to be part of PGA's growth with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship."

Chase Sapphire is also the presenting partner of The PGA Shops at the PGA Championship, the official merchandise location for spectators to purchase Championship apparel and accessories. Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers can show their cards for complimentary shipping or complimentary on-site locker storage of their purchases. Chase Sapphire also will provide free radio headsets featuring the Championship's SiriusXM radio feed to the first 500 Reserve and Preferred cardmembers each day outside The PGA Shops.

The Sapphire Lounge at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, taking place June 21-25 at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, will offer spectators an impressive view of the fairway on the 18th hole. By simply showing their Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card, spectators will gain complimentary access to this elevated lounge space at the event.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Chase Sapphire and are excited for their new involvement with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship," said PGA of America Senior Director, Partnership Strategy & Management Luke Reissman. "Chase Sapphire's presence at our Championships will elevate the experience for spectators as they enjoy the many benefits of being a Chase Sapphire cardmember, including access to unique experiences and unparalleled customer service."

This commitment to the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC) coincides with the Chase's continued mission to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The PWCC annually hosts student-athletes enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other Minority-Serving Educational Institutions. This year's PWCC will be played May 8-10, at Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and 5.7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

