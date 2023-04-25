New Bridgestone Greatec M847 Wide Base Radial Engineered to Bring Longevity and Durability to Urban Fleets

The Bridgestone Greatec M847 wide-base all-position radial tire is engineered for high-scrub urban applications to lower total cost of ownership.

In alignment with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, the new Greatec M847 is an example of the "Efficiency" and "Ease" values.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today introduced the new Greatec M847 wide-base radial tire for urban applications. Engineered with enduring strength and longevity, the new all-position tire is designed to provide fleets with uncompromising durability, improved fuel efficiency and lower total cost of ownership.

Bridgestone will introduce the Greatec M847 at Waste Expo 2023, held May 1-4 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

"Fleets that operate in high-scrub, urban areas need reliable tires to keep up with the pace of their business while also cutting their cost per mile," said Chris Tavares, Executive Director, Commercial Marketing, Bridgestone Americas. "Our team of engineers at Bridgestone designed the Greatec M847 with this in mind and have developed an innovative tire with unwavering performance and exceptional longevity."

Innovative features and benefits of the Greatec M847 tire include:

A redesigned tread package with a deeper, 26/32 nd design combined with an application-specific compound to deliver increased wear life and scrub resistance with 8% lower rolling resistance. 1

Stone rejector platforms and wide shoulder grooves to help prevent groove-cracking and stone damage to belts, and to enhance retreadability.

A continuous shoulder to provide long, even wear and reduced rolling resistance by controlling movement of the ribs and blocks during rotation. 1

Optimized WAVED BELT™ technology and proven TURN IN PLY™ design to promote wearout performance and casing durability to help deliver outstanding retreadability

When paired with Bridgestone Bandag retreads, the Greatec M847 tire helps to reduce operating cost and environmental impacts, maximizing fleet uptime and sustainability. The Greatec M847 can also be supported by solutions like the Bridgestone Fleet Care tire-monitoring service, IntelliTire, which provides real-time data on tire pressure monitoring, temperature and speed to detect and avoid tire issues before they happen.

The Bridgestone Greatec M847 tire is currently available in 455/55R22.5.

The Greatec product line aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" and serves as an axis to drive towards a sustainability society. The Greatec M847 tire supports the "Efficiency" and "Ease" values.

1 Versus the Greatec™ M845™

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

