JCET Will Continuously Focus on R&D and Resource Investment, Preparing for Future Market Growth

JCET Will Continuously Focus on R&D and Resource Investment, Preparing for Future Market Growth

Q1 2023 Financial Summary：

Revenue was RMB 5.86 billion .

Generated RMB 1.23 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.81 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.42 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.11 billion . Earnings per share was RMB 0.06 .

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. According to the financial report, in Q1 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 5.86 billion, and net profit of RMB 0.11 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group) (PRNewswire)

Consumer electronics demand has been weak causing chip companies to accumulate high inventory levels and face increasing market pressure. In order to actively and effectively respond to market changes, JCET continuously invests in high-performance, advanced packaging technology, and in fields with continuously growing demand such as automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and high-performance computing, to prepare for a new round of application demand growth.

In recent years, JCET focused on technology development and has achieved HVM of advanced packaging technologies such as system level (SiP), wafer level, and 2.5D/3D. In Q1 2023, the proportion of advanced packaging revenue in the company's revenue continuously exceeded 60%, becoming the "ballast stone" for the company's development. JCET invested RMB 1.31 billion in R&D in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; in the first quarter of this year, R&D investment was RMB 0.31 billion, accounting for 5.3% of revenue. JCET has made breakthroughs in the field of chiplet technology, achieving ultra-large high-density fan-out flip chip heterogeneous integration of multiple chips in packages as large as 102mm x 102mm. It is also supported with a complete set of turnkey services from design to production, providing excellent microsystem integration solutions for high-performance computing applications.

In the field of automotive electronics, the company accelerates the R&D of advanced packaging technologies related to electric vehicles and autonomous driving with high-reliability standards, as well as the development of next-generation power device modules and other products, enhancing the differentiated competitiveness of advanced technologies and services and implementing them at their factories. In Q1 2023, the revenue of automotive electronics continued to grow with a year-on-year increase of 144%.

In 2023, JCET will maintain a reasonable level of growth in total capital expenditure, expanding production capacity to meet customer needs, while actively expanding the company's investment in R&D, infrastructure, technological innovation, and factory automation upgrades.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The combination of several factors has resulted in a sustained downturn in the semiconductor market. Although the short-term performance is under pressure, JCET will continuously adhere to the strategy of promoting international and domestic business, increase investment in cutting-edge technology and resources, and focus on higher-level packaging technologies such as automotive electronic chips and diversified solutions for chiplet. The company will carry out forward-looking infrastructure, R&D, and strategic production capacity expansion, accelerate the product development and market promotion mechanisms centered on intelligent solutions, explore market demand with greater potential for future development, and provide high-quality production technology services to global customers."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





RMB in millions

























Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS













Current assets













Currency funds







3,312

2,459 Trading financial assets







3,180

4,316 Derivative financial assets







4

18 Accounts receivable







2,605

3,689 Receivables financing







119

59 Prepayments







132

110 Other receivables







42

61 Inventories







2,636

3,152 Other current assets







276

279 Total current assets







12,306

14,143 Non-current assets













Long-term receivables







39

40 Long-term equity investments







753

765 Other equity investments







450

440 Investment properties







88

89 Fixed assets







19,045

19,517 Construction in progress







897

807 Right-of-use assets







551

578 Intangible assets







477

483 Goodwill







2,181

2,210 Long-term prepaid expenses







25

28 Deferred tax assets







251

247 Other non-current assets







104

61 Total non-current assets







24,861

25,265 Total assets







37,167

39,408















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Current liabilities













Short-term borrowings







898

1,174 Derivative financial liabilities







7

0 Notes payable







280

339 Accounts payable







3,504

4,634 Contract liabilities







214

214 Employee benefits payable







718

984 Taxes and surcharges payable







196

210 Other payables







377

378 Current portion of long-term liabilities







2,847

3,096 Other current liabilities







4

4 Total current liabilities







9,045

11,033 Non-current liabilities













Long-term borrowings







2,528

2,721 Lease liabilities







529

562 Long-term employee benefits payable







14

14 Deferred income







322

340 Deferred tax liabilities







32

40 Other non-current liabilities







52

55 Total non-current liabilities







3,477

3,732 Total liabilities







12,522

14,765 Equity













Paid-in capital







1,780

1,780 Capital reserves







15,103

15,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income







269

400 Surplus reserves







229

229 Unappropriated profit







7,264

7,154 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent







24,645

24,643 Minority shareholders







0

0 Total equity







24,645

24,643 Total liabilities and equity







37,167

39,408















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)







RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended









Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2022 Revenue







5,860

8,138 Less: Cost of sales







5,166

6,599 Taxes and surcharges







20

16 Selling expenses







49

49 Administrative expenses







171

258 Research and development expenses







309

322 Finance expenses







57

23 Including: Interest expenses







64

43 Interest income







9

7 Add: Other income







32

56 Investment income / (loss)







2

12 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures







(12)

(5) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities







8

3 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")







5

(7) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")







6

1 Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets







3

15 Operating profit / (loss)







144

951 Add: Non-operating income







0

5 Less: Non-operating expenses







3

0 Profit / (loss) before income taxes







141

956 Less: Income tax expenses







31

95 Net profit / (loss)







110

861 Classified by continuity of operations













Profit / (loss) from continuing operations







110

861 Classified by ownership













Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent







110

861 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders







0

0 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period







7,154

4,334 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）







7,264

5,195 Other comprehensive income, net of tax







(131)

(32) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent







(131)

(32) Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss







11

0 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan







1

0 Change in the fair value of other equity investments







10

0 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss







(142)

(32) Cash flow hedge reserve







0

(4) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements







(142)

(28) Total comprehensive income







(21)

829 Including:













Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent







(21)

829 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders







0

0 Earnings per share













Basic earnings per share







0.06

0.48 Diluted earnings per share







0.06

0.48































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)











RMB in millions

























Three months ended









Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services







6,984

8,815 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds







94

115 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities







53

70 Total cash inflows from operating activities







7,131

9,000 Cash payments for goods and services







4,385

5,845 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees







1,194

1,249 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges







212

187 Other cash payments relating to operating activities







106

79 Total cash outflows from operating activities







5,897

7,360 Net cash flows from operating activities







1,234

1,640 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Cash receipts from returns of investments







3,930

1,000 Cash receipts from investment income







14

6 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets

and other long-term assets







26

26 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units







0

28 Total cash inflows from investing activities







3,970

1,060 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets







839

899 Cash payments for investments







2,780

1,650 Total cash outflows from investing activities







3,619

2,549 Net cash flows from investing activities







351

(1,489) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Cash receipts from borrowings







347

531 Total cash inflows from financing activities







347

531 Cash repayments for debts







985

746 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses







53

42 Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries







0

0 Other cash payments relating to financing activities







33

143 Total cash outflows from financing activities







1,071

931 Net cash flows from financing activities







(724)

(400) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS







(8)

(2) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS







853

(251) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period







2,453

2,763 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD







3,306

2,512

































View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JCET Group