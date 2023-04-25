Fibank offers the Metal World Elite™ Mastercard® in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of its 30th anniversary, Fibank (First Investment Bank) offers its private banking customers the premium Metal World Elite™ Mastercard®, issued in Bulgaria exclusively by the bank.

Once again, Fibank, as a leader in card payments, presents an exceptional product with a modern look, combining the advantages of credit cards with the comfort and refined taste of World Elite™.

Customers of the new metal credit card enjoy access to a rich package of services and preferences, including:

- Mastercard® Concierge: organization of business and tourist trips, preparation of special events and occasions, up-to-date information and assistance;

- Membership in the bank's prestigious EGO Club preferential service program, including a personal banker;

- Priority Pass membership providing VIP access to over 1,300 airport lounges in over 600 cities worldwide;

- Extensive travel and medical insurance coverage.

Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Fibank, said: "I am happy to announce yet another product offering high added value for our customers. The World Elite™ Mastercard® by Fibank was initially issued in 2012 and now we launch the metal card, which is a top-class credit card, adding an elegant touch to the busy lifestyle of sophisticated customers. It is a faithful companion for any trip worldwide. I thank our partners from Mastercard and Mrs. Vanya Manova in particular for their trust in First Investment Bank and for our joint efforts to offer a unique product for customers in Bulgaria who deserve the best in the banking market."

"The Metal World Elite™ Mastercard® combines the most important features of our brand: modern product design with respect for nature, and a range of premium lifestyle privileges, offers and priceless experiences in Bulgaria and around the world. We are glad that Fibank customers are the first to unlock the limitless possibilities of our Priceless program", added Ms. Vanya Manova, Mastercard Manager for Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo, also member of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Fintech Association.

