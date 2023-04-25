Duncan Aviation Readying for Gogo 5G

Installations of 5G Provisions and 5G STC Portfolio in Development

ORLANDO (AEA Booth #906), April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Aviation, in partnership with Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO), is actively developing several additional 5G Supplemental Type Certifications (STCs) for the Gogo 5G system and provisioning multiple models of popular business aircraft.

"The Duncan Aviation partnership on the active development of a comprehensive 5G STC portfolio is leading the industry as we prepare to launch 5G service later this year," said Dave Salvador, vice president of the aftermarket channel for Gogo. "There is great anticipation in the market for 5G and the enhanced inflight connectivity experience it will deliver, and these STCs are a critical component."

The STCs Duncan has actively in development for Gogo 5G will cover the following in-service aircraft:

Bombardier Global Express, 5000, XRS, 5500, 6000, 6500

Bombardier Challenger CL-650, CL-605, CL-604

Bombardier Challenger 300, 350

Gulfstream GIV, G300, G400

Gulfstream GIV-X, G350, G450

Citation 560XL, XLS, XLS+

Additional aircraft models will be added to the program as first-article aircraft are identified.

"We are excited to support business operators in their quest for continually improving their connectivity in flight," says Nate Klenke, Duncan Aviation's completions and modifications sales manager in Lincoln. "As an industry leader in the installation and certification of connectivity solutions and a longtime partner with Gogo, we are committed to developing solutions that allow customers to take full advantage of Gogo's upgraded 5G network."

Operators who have an AVANCE L5 installed have the foundation required for an upgrade to Gogo 5G, and Gogo is offering significant savings – up to $100,000 in rebates – through the company's First To Fly promotion . Aircraft will receive 5G provisions and operate on Gogo's 4G network until the X3 (5G) LRU is available for installation.

Gogo 5G has been designed to deliver high throughput with very low latency to address the increased demand in data-heavy services and applications in use today, such as video conferencing and social media, as well as emerging technologies in the future. The 5G chip passed a critical design review earlier this year, and Gogo remains on track to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Duncan Aviation STCs have been used for more than 265 installations of the AVANCE L5 system. Once the 5G STCs are complete, Duncan Aviation will perform the installations at its full-service facilities in Battle Creek, Mich., Lincoln, Neb., Provo, Utah, and many of the company's 26+ satellite locations.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2022, Gogo reported 3,279 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,935 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,475 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About Duncan Aviation

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of government and business operators and other service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit systems, full paint and interior services, engineering and certification services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls.

Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Lincoln, and Provo. We also have dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) situations.

For more information about any of Duncan Aviation's services, call +1 402.475.2611 or visit www.DuncanAviation.aero.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, including our 5G system, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our reliance on third parties for equipment and our ability to commercially launch Gogo 5G services in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2023.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 917-519-6994 dmellin@gogoaircom wdavis@gogoaircom

View original content:

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation