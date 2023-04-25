AUA, SUFU Release an Amendment to the Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Guideline

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU), released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the surgical treatment of female stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

SUI is a common problem experienced by many women. About 1 in 3 women suffer from SUI at some point in their lives, and the chance of having urinary incontinence increases with age.

The updated guideline has 24 recommendations that provide a clinical framework for the assessment and treatment of SUI in women.

Topics discussed in the guideline include:

Patient Evaluation

Cystoscopy and Urodynamics Testing

Patient Counseling

Treatment

Special Cases

Outcomes Assessment

"The recommendations in this guideline are fundamental to the delivery of the most effective treatment for our female patients with SUI," said Kathleen C. Kobashi, MD, Chair of the Department of Urology at Houston Methodist Hospital. "The guidelines advocate for the importance of proper patient evaluation, as well as for careful consideration around which treatment options are best suited for a given individual. Importantly, they also focus on the crucial nature of assiduous counseling regarding the risks, benefits, and alternatives available for treatment. We believe this guideline will help practicing urologists provide comprehensive, evidence-based, and effective care for SUI."

This amendment is the result of 24 new studies reviewed since the initial SUI guideline publication in 2017. It was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being approved by the AUA Board of Directors and SUFU Executive Committee.

"SUFU values our long-standing relationship with the AUA, which has resulted in the production of numerous guidelines in our field," said SUFU President David Ginsberg, MD. "This recent amendment to the stress urinary incontinence guideline provides clinicians with the most up to date guidance and recommendations for the evaluation and treatment of women with SUI."

The full updated guideline is now available at https://www.auanet.org/guidelines-and-quality/guidelines/stress-urinary-incontinence-(sui)-guideline

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

J Urol. 2023;209(6): Kobashi KC, Vasavada S, Bloschichak A, et al. Updates to surgical treatment of female stress urinary incontinence (SUI): AUA/SUFU guideline (2023).. 2023;209(6): https://www.auajournals.org/doi/full/10.1097/JU.0000000000003435

