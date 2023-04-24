Whipshots™ Receives 'Rising Star' and Four Medals in Prestigious Spirit Industry Awards

Recognized in Beverage Dynamics' Brand Growth Award and the 2023 DB & SB Spring Blind Tasting

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced that Whipshots™, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, has won awards in two prestigious spirit industry competitions. The boozy whipped cream brand, developed in collaboration with global artist and icon Cardi B, received a "Rising Star Award" in Beverage Dynamics' 2023 Growth Brands Awards and four medals in the 2023 DB & SB Spring Blind Tasting as part of the Global Spirits Masters Competition.

The Growth Brands Awards have recognized successful beverage alcohol brands since 1997 and are divided into four categories for wine and spirits: Fast Track, Rising Star, Established Growth Brands and Comeback Brands. For this year's competition, Whipshots has been recognized as a Rising Star within the industry as it's proven its position as an incredible product with culture-driving marketing and continuous high demand in sales in all markets.

Additionally, the 2023 DB & SB Blind Tasting awarded the entire Whipshots portfolio in its Specialty Spirits category, garnering Gold Medals for Mocha and limited-edition Peppermint and Silver Medals for Vanilla and Caramel.

"We're ecstatic that Whipshots has been recognized by both the Growth Brands Awards and The DB & SB Spring Blind Tasting," says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. "Receiving these honors is extremely rewarding and further showcases our product as a disruptor in the industry from a brand and taste standpoint."

Whipshots has previously been awarded a Double Gold medal in the 2022 SIP Awards, a Gold medal in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and additional competitions within the spirits industry. Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert or party.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots™

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots™ is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

