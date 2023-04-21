This Week in People & Culture News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including the world's largest collection of Native American language learning materials.
- The Language Conservancy Unveils Largest Collection of Native American Language Learning Materials in the World at United Nations Forum
Serafin M. Coronel-Molina, Professor of Literacy, Culture, and Language Education at Indiana University and native speaker of Huanca Quechua, and Wil Meya, Chairman of TLC, presented a massive display of dictionaries, children's books, e-learning platforms, and other materials produced and published in 47 Indigenous languages. This included the historic 3rd Edition New Lakota Dictionary, the largest Native American dictionary in the world.
- 2023 Walk4Hearing Season Brings Hope and Support to Hearing Loss in 20 U.S. Cities
HLAA is asking the public to join the hearing health movement by participating in or donating to one of the Walk4Hearing events, which take place from May through November. You can form a team, register as a walker, or contribute to a walk in your area at walk4hearing.org.
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts Experience Modest Gains Among Venture Capital Firms, According to VC Human Capital Survey
In addition to benchmarking data on gender diversity, racial diversity, ethnic diversity, age diversity, talent management, and DEI practices — this year's report provides strategies and insights to help VC firms improve and promote DEI to continue moving the needle.
- The Henry Ford Acquires and will Preserve Selma, Alabama Home Where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Planned the Selma-to-Montgomery Marches in 1965
The historic home, known as the Jackson House, served as a safe haven where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and others worked, collaborated, strategized and planned the Selma-to-Montgomery marches of 1965. The marches served as protests against the systemic racist policies within the south and raised awareness of the struggles black voters faced.
- Women in Tech Global Conference 2023: Changing the Face of Tech Leadership
Anna Radulovski, WomenTech Network Founder and CEO, stated, "The Women in Tech Global Conference offers a unique platform to learn from industry leaders. With a record number of C-level speakers and tech leaders, we focus on inclusivity, equity, and sustainability. We aim to inspire and empower attendees to impact their careers and the world."
- Internova Travel Group to Host I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. Youth Travel Summit on April 22 IAC is devoted to empowering high school youth of color to become innovative global citizens through experiential learning, mentorship, and cultural experiences. It organizes travel abroad programs, provides opportunities for community service, and offers monthly workshops on topics like financial literacy, wellness and college and career readiness.
- Boeing Expands Partnership with Invictus Games to Support Wounded Veterans
Featuring more than 500 competitors from 22 nations participating in 10 sports, the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 presented by Boeing will also bring together family and friends of the competitors to acknowledge their role in recovery, post-injury or illness.
- African American Irish Diaspora Network and the Council on International Educational Exchange Create Scholarship for African Americans to Intern in Ireland
Nearly forty percent of African Americans have Irish ancestry, according to some researchers. Beginning in 2023, the AAIDN/CIEE Intern Scholars in Ireland Program will provide a life-changing opportunity for Scholars to explore their heritage.
- Navajo Nation launches new Talent Marketplace to transform the workforce and promote economic mobility and self-determination
The two-year initiative is designed to address longstanding structural barriers to employment and economic growth on the reservation. Almost 36 percent of Navajo households live below the federal poverty line, and unemployment and poverty fuel an ongoing pattern of migration and brain drain.
