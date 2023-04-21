Peraton Secures National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Award (worth ~ $400M)

This establishes Peraton's OS/COMET ® solution as a common platform for NOAA's missions

The team will support and maintain NOAA's JPSS Common Ground Services

Peraton's selection will lead NOAA's transition to an agile and scalable LEO ground system

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been selected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to support and maintain NOAA's Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) Common Ground Services. The National Environmental Satellite and Data Information Service (NESDIS) JPSS Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Ground Sustainment Services contract is worth up to $399.3 million over eight years.

Under this contract, Peraton will be responsible for the engineering and operation of the JPSS common ground system, which provides communications links for satellites operated by NOAA as well as the agency's U.S. government and international partners.

Peraton will also lead NOAA's transition to an agile and scalable LEO ground system, creating opportunities for future consolidated systems' architecture. These innovations will provide cross-over technological advancements in Air Force weather initiatives, rapid scalability to add new NOAA LEO missions, capabilities to address future NOAA program needs, and improvements in cloud readiness applications to satellite constellations. The evolution from the existing platform to Peraton's OS/COMET® will reduce acquisition and lifecycle costs across the NOAA ground enterprise using open architecture systems and cloud transformation. The OS/COMET® is a commercial product with space orbital analysis capabilities, advanced automation, and a cyber-hardened architecture to ensure the health and safety of critical space assets.

"At Peraton, we continue to push the efficiency envelope through the modernization and advancement of cloud computing system architectures, advanced weather data processing, and support of NOAA's weather infrastructure," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president, Space & Intelligence sector. "We are honored NOAA has entrusted Peraton to help advance its mission of understanding and predicting changes in climate, weather, oceans, coasts, and space."

