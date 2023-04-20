TWO-THIRDS OF TRAVELERS AGREE THE BEST GETAWAYS ARE SPONTANEOUS

New data from Motel 6 and Studio 6 reveal vacationers enjoy booking spur-of-the-moment escapes

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to rise, travelers are getting the urge to explore, and new research shows they're acting on that spur-of-the-moment travel bug. Recent data from leading economy lodging brands, Motel 6 and Studio 6, reveals that two out of three (67%) Americans with travel plans this year say that the best trips are spontaneous and decided on a whim.

The study, which surveyed over 2,000 Americans who plan to travel this year also found that almost three-quarters (73%) would be willing to visit a surprise destination.

"Taking a last-minute getaway is a great way to add some joy into your life," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and Interim CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "For those seeking a new adventure this summer, they can rest easy knowing that Motel 6 and Studio 6 are here to provide clean, comfortable and affordable places to stay so travelers can spend more on the actual experiences and events that brought them to the destination."

Traveling Distances, With Companions

Seven in 10 (70%) travelers report they are indulging in longer excursions by traveling more than three hours from their hometown. And, what's an unforgettable summer road trip without loved ones – either human or furry friends. When asked about companions, more than three in four (78%) travelers prefer to journey with other people, while almost one in three (28%) are planning to explore with pets.

Off-Season & Longer Trips

With impromptu trips on the rise, more than two in five (44%) vacationers admit they are switching up their travel experiences this year. Most notably, the typical "travel season" may be a thing of the past, with almost half (47%) indicating that they are just as likely to get away during the off-season or weekdays as opposed to peak times like holidays and weekends.

Another one in three (32%) are indulging in their wanderlust by taking longer vacations than ever before. For those longer trips, vacationers needing a home-away-from-home can rest easy with an extended stay lodging option like Studio 6, where rooms come well-equipped with a full kitchenette and on-site laundry.

Hotel Stays & Prioritizing Discounts

In fact, no matter the length of the trip, nearly half (49%) of American tourists plan to stay at a hotel or motel. And, when booking accommodations, two-thirds (66%) say rewards programs are important to them while on the road. Those looking to save this summer can enjoy exclusive promotions and discounts while saving 6% off their stay by joining My6, a free rewards program from Motel 6 and Studio 6 with deals to support summer adventures.

A full list of results can be found here. To book a stay at one of the 1,400 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com or staystudio6.com .

About the Survey

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,045 people with travel plans was commissioned by Motel 6 between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com .

About Studio 6

Studio 6 welcomes travelers in key extended stay markets in the U.S. and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. For more information, visit studio6.com .

