ProLogium Receives IATF 16949 International Automotive Quality System Certificate

-The certification marks another stride forward in EV solid-state battery commercialization, as ProLogium becomes the first ceramic SSB maker world-wide to have its processes validated by stringent automotive industry standards.

- The certified processes and quality management systems will be instrumental for product quality assurance as ProLogium proceeds with its plans to scale up globally.

TAIPEI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12, 2023, ProLogium, a leading next-generation solid-state battery (SSB) manufacturer, announced that it has been certified the ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 quality management system (QMS) by SGS. This means its comprehensive R&D, manufacturing and quality management systems have now been validated as meeting the high standards of automotive OEMs.

This is the first time ever a solid-state lithium ceramic battery maker has been awarded IATF 16949, a demonstration that oxide SSBs are no longer lab concepts, but standard products that can be mass produced with scalable manufacturing processes. At the awarding ceremony, Stephen Pao, Knowledge Deputy General Manager of SGS Taiwan Ltd., presented the certificate to James Chou, ProLogium's representative and Vice President of the Overseas Manufacturing Center.

Automotive quality standards are crucial as defects in the supply chain may have an impact on the automobile user's experience and safety. The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) introduced the IATF16949, a universal standard that meets global quality requirements, including those of ISO 9001, German and U.S automotive industry associations, as well as major top-tier automakers. As such, the IATF16949 ensures that all parts suppliers comply with a unified standard that fulfills commitment to customers. The quality system has now become a prerequisite for suppliers looking to participate in the global automotive supply chain.

Solid-state batteries are recognized as a promising next-generation battery technology because of their outstanding electrical and safety performance. However, despite considerable investment, the high threshold of commercialization still poses a challenge for their popularization. According to SGS, only companies with actual sales records and more than one year of production experience are eligible to apply for IATF 16949 certificate, making it extremely rare for next-generation battery companies to become certified.

"As ProLogium's gigafactory is close to start of production and its global capacity expansion plan will be launched, obtaining IATF 16949 certificate offers validation and encouragement for our team. It attests to ProLogium's capability to meet the rigorous quality and reliability requirements for top international carmakers and our readiness for global mass production," said James Chou, Vice President of ProLogium's Overseas Manufacturing Center. "A quality system is necessary for an innovative technology to be commercially viable; we will continue to tap into the PDCA cycle to prevent defect, control variance, improve quality and yield and reduce costs. With an optimized system, ProLogium's solid-state batteries will support automakers in fulfilling their commitment to consumers and developing safe, efficient, sustainable and affordable next-generation EVs."

Starting out with consumer electronics, wearable, and industrial applications, ProLogium has now sold over one million solid-state battery cells. Since launching its first pilot line in 2013, its manufacturing capabilities have been market-validated for over 9 years, achieving 99.9% yield for single-layer cells and 94% for multi-layer cells - a rare accomplishment for a next-gen battery startup to achieve in terms of automated and standardized manufacturing processes. ProLogium is also the first solid-state lithium ceramic battery manufacturer to be certified for ISO 14001 environmental management system, ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management system, ISO 9001 quality management system, and IATF 16949.

"IATF 16949 is essential for international automakers to achieve a 'zero defect' manufacturing process. From design, development, manufacturing to shipping, the system ensures consistent, high quality for automotive parts suppliers. Perfection isn't easy, and during the certification process, we witnessed ProLogium's dedication and investment in quality and systems," said Stephen Pao, Knowledge Deputy General Manager of SGS Taiwan Ltd. "Congratulations to ProLogium on obtaining the certification. We hope that ProLogium can continue to leverage PDCA, a core tool of the IATF 16949, to continuously optimize processes and contribute to sustainable development for the electric vehicle industry."

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation firm focused on the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation battery solutions for EV, consumer, and industrial applications. ProLogium is currently the only solid-state battery maker in the world to have demonstrated mass production readiness and capabilities. Its proprietary technologies cover more than 600 (applied and awarded) patents globally. ProLogium's automated pilot production line has supplied nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to international automotive OEMs for testing and module development. ProLogium's first gigafactory will go online in the first half of 2023 and begin to scale up production in the second half of 2023, which will help accelerate the company's capacity expansions in major markets worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE ProLogium