J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners Closes Inaugural Growth Fund with over $1 Billion in Commitments

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners (GEP) today announced the final close of its inaugural Growth Equity Fund ("Fund"), with over $1 billion in aggregate capital commitments raised from a broad set of institutions, family offices and individual investors across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as J.P. Morgan.

Growth Equity Partners leverages J.P. Morgan's global franchise to invest in companies ranging from Series B to pre-IPO stage across software, fintech, real estate and consumer technology sectors. The Fund has more than 80% of its capital commitments available to deploy in new investment opportunities and to help existing portfolio companies scale.

"We are pleased to have raised in excess of $1 billion for our inaugural fund, particularly in a challenging market environment where only two venture funds over $1 billion were raised last quarter1," said Christopher Dawe, Managing Partner of the Fund. "J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners is well positioned to take advantage of the attractive investment opportunities in the current environment."

"The team remains committed to identifying the next generation of category defining companies. Our goal is simple. We seek to partner with exceptional founders and bring the firm's resources behind us to help build enduring companies," added Dawe.

Since launching the Fund, GEP has invested in Plaid, Airtable, Codat and Thoropass (previously Laika), where the team has taken a hands-on approach and utilized JPMorgan Chase's insights, data capabilities and global network.

About J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners is the technology focused late-stage venture and growth equity investment arm within J.P Morgan Private Capital. J.P. Morgan Private Capital provides customized financing solutions for private companies across the capital structure and is comprised of a growth equity arm and a private debt business. J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 60 years as an alternatives investment manager, $211 billion in assets under management and more than 800 professionals (as of December 31, 2022), J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation and liquid alternatives. For more information: jpmorgan.com/am. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

