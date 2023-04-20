H&M AND MUGLER CELEBRATE THEIR COLLABORATION WITH A MULTI-FACETED SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M and Mugler celebrated the forthcoming launch of their much-anticipated collection with a immersive experience encompassing entertainment, music, performance and fashion. The event was attended by friends of the Mugler and H&M community – including Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloë Sevigny, Lourdes Leon and Dominique Jackson – who all wore pieces from the Mugler H&M collection.

The event featured a group concert by musicians Shygirl, Amaarae and Eartheater, all of whom star in the Mugler H&M music video and were dressed in exclusive looks from the new collection. Each artist performed a series of their own hits, before uniting to perform a new version of the 90s club classic "Music Sounds Better With You", a track specially commissioned in celebration of the Mugler H&M collection.

The performances were punctuated by a runway show, alongside dance performances and DJ sets by Bobby Beethoven, Goth Jafar and Asmara at a subsequent after-party. The event was curated as a special hybrid, bringing together sound, style, live performance, club culture and dance, all while nodding to the theatricality and flamboyance that has been a signature of the house from its inception under Thierry Mugler through to its current incarnation under the direction of Casey Cadwallader. With over 800 guests in attendance, the event encapsulated the sense of diversity and inclusivity that is central to Mugler and that underpins the democratic ethos of the H&M designer collaborations.

WHO: Casey Cadwallader, Ann-Sofie Johansson, Amaarae, Eartheater, Shygirl, Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny, Lourdes Leon, Moses Sumney, Ajani Russell, Albert Ayal, Alexander Roth, Amanda Lepore, Aquaria, Chloe Wise, Connie Fleming, Davis Burleson, Devon Lee Carlson, Dominique Jackson, Dorothy Wang, Dylana Suarez, Ethan James Green, Eva Herzigová, Gabrielle Richardson, Irina Shayk, Jake Dupont, Josie Dupont, Jill Kortleve, Karen Blanchard, Linux, Luar, Marcel Floruss, Matthew Mazur, Matthew Yokobosky, Natalie Lim Suarez, Paloma Elsesser, Parker Kit Hill, Precious Lee, Ruby Lyn, Sami Miro, Serena Kerrigan, Susanne Bartsch, Tanner Reese, Toni Garrn, Tina Leung, Tyler Mazaheri, Wisdom Kaye, Young Emperors, and more.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:00pm-11:00pm

Park Avenue Armory

894 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10065

