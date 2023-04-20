Bridgestone Retail Operations to Plant a Tree for Every New Firestone Complete Auto Care and Tires Plus App Download Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, today announced the launch of "Download the App, Plant a Tree" – a three-week campaign encouraging customers of Firestone Complete Auto Care and Tires Plus to act sustainably by reducing paper waste. Between Earth Day (April 22) and the conclusion of Bridgestone's Sustainable Business Week (May 12), BSRO will partner with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree for every new My Firestone and Tires Plus app downloaded.

"At Bridgestone Retail Operations, we are committed to being a trusted neighbor in every community we serve. A critical part of that commitment is ensuring future generations inherit a more sustainable world," said Marko Ibrahim, president, BSRO. "Downloading our apps is easy and reduces our paper usage in stores every day, but by downloading our apps during this campaign, we can all make a positive, long-term impact for our planet. We hope customers will join us on this important sustainability journey."

Download the App, Plant a Tree supports the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which established eight values to solidify the company's commitment to a more sustainable future. The campaign is an example of the company's commitment to "Energy," "Ecology" and "Efficiency," as it is designed to significantly reduce paper use at the company's 2,200 retail locations through a transition to digital processes. The My Firestone and Tires Plus apps serve as digital glove boxes, allowing customers to book appointments, manage vehicle service history, and explore offers through the convenience of their mobile devices.

BSRO's tire and vehicle service centers play a critical role in Bridgestone's vision of providing social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. In addition to the campaign, BSRO's sustainability initiatives include the expansion of maintenance services and charging resources for electric vehicles and the recycling of nearly every product and byproduct used at stores. In 2022 alone, BSRO store locations recycled:

9,215,872 tires – enough used tires to cover 230 football fields

675,660 lbs. of used wheel weights – equal to the weight of 750 Grand Pianos

9,740,100 lbs. of scrap metal – equal to weight of 750 elephants at 13,000 pounds each

For more Bridgestone company news visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

About National Forest Foundation:

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, disease and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

