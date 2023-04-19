Clarivate Names Bar Veinstein as President, Academia & Government

Appointing the second of three business leaders for its newly created market segments

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust, today announced that Bar Veinstein will join the company as President, Academia & Government, effective April 24, 2023. Bar joins from Taranis, an AI-powered crop intelligence provider, where he was Chief Executive Officer focusing on driving business growth, improving customer satisfaction and accelerating the company's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. He previously spent 11 years with the Ex Libris Group, now part of Clarivate, and under his leadership as President, oversaw its expansion to serve over 7,500 institutions in 90 countries.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics) (PRNewswire)

Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate said: "With his existing connections to customers and in-depth knowledge of our products I'm delighted that Bar is joining us as President for our Academia & Government (A&G) market segment. Based on his experience in the industry and personal focus on working for organizations with a clear purpose and sustainable practices, I'm confident he will be instrumental to delivering innovation and progress for Clarivate.

In this newly created role, he will be responsible for accelerating the growth of our A&G segment. This segment supports academic and government institutions on their quest to build a better world by connecting students, faculty and staff to transformative intelligence and trusted content that drives research excellence and student success. This is the second of our presidential appointments and we look forward to providing further updates in due course."

With over 25 years of global leadership experience, Bar brings deep expertise in enterprise and cloud software, AI and analytics, research data and technologies, as well as setting strategic direction and building high performance teams across technology, sales, marketing and services. Prior to Clarivate, he was Chief Executive Officer for Taranis, where he transformed the company into an AI-powered agriculture intelligence leader, driving sustainable practices across millions of acres in the United States. Previously, he served as President of Ex Libris Group, now part of Clarivate. He joined Ex Libris in 2010 as senior vice president of cloud solutions and led the transformation of its products and business to SaaS. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and economics and a master's degree in business administration from Tel Aviv University.

The announcement follows the Company's recent appointment of Gordon Samson as President, Intellectual Property.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and may use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties not known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to our management and speak only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at www.clarivate.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarivate Plc