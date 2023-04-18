Bormioli Pharma reaffirms its commitment to environmental and social sustainability with the presentation of the 2nd edition of its ESG Report

One of the main objectives is to cut CO 2 emissions by 30% by 2030, while the target for the reduction of water consumption has been redefined (from -30% to -41%) in light of the significant improvements already achieved in 2022

PARMA, Italy, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bormioli Pharma, a leading international manufacturer of pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices, today presented the second edition of its Sustainability Report.

This edition aims to reaffirm and consolidate the company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility, protecting the wellbeing of people and the environment, in line with its mission to 'Make health a positive practice, accessible to everyone, kind to the planet.'

The report includes several new items, involving both the objectives to be achieved and the governance system through which Bormioli Pharma intends to achieve an increasingly sustainable development path.

Of the main targets, the 30% CO 2 reduction by 2030 (compared to the 2021 baseline) has been confirmed, and new ones have been introduced, such as the commitment to carry out an initial LCA analysis on a glass product by the end of this year and to complete the assessment of 'Scope 3' emissions - i.e. those related to but not directly attributable to the Group's business, such as those arising from employee mobility, supply chain operations and the use of manufactured goods - by 2025.

The '50in5' target of increasing the share of sustainable raw materials in production processes has also been confirmed: this is a goal that the company has already come a long way towards, reaching 39% in 2022, versus a target of 50% by 2025.

The goal of reducing water consumption, to be achieved by 2030, has been made more challenging and raised from -30% to -41% compared to the consumption recorded in 2021, demonstrating how the company has already embarked on a virtuous path and wants to commit itself further in this direction. This revision is in fact supported by already achieving a 35% reduction in 2022.

A further new factor concerns the strengthening of interventions to promote Diversity & Inclusion, with the publication of a company policy dedicated to these issues in 2022 and the definition of a structured training course that will involve almost the entire company workforce by 2025. The goal of closing the gender pay gap by 2028 has also been confirmed.

"From the war in Ukraine to rising energy prices, 2022 was a year marked by a series of huge geopolitical and macroeconomic events. Despite this, Bormioli Pharma has always guaranteed production continuity, confirming its solid position as a partner of excellence for the international pharmaceutical industry and strengthening relations with the entire supply chain," commented Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Bormioli Pharma. "This second edition of the ESG Report also confirms our commitment to a path that has already been travelled for several years and which sees the company active on issues of primary importance, such as the creation of a range of products with a low environmental impact that are clearly identified by the EcoPositive label, the optimisation of industrial processes with a view to greater sustainability, and the constant enhancement of diversity and talent at all levels of our organisation."

In addition to the areas of focus related to product offerings and industrial processes, the second edition of the Sustainability Report reinforces our desire to monitor not only internal processes but also the entire supply chain that supports them. The commitment to complete the assessment of 90% of suppliers on the international EcoVadis platform by 2026 has also therefore been confirmed. Using this tool, the intention is to ensure a supply chain that shares the same high standards as the Group with respect to various ESG issues.

In addition, the document contains organisational innovations such as the direct involvement of stakeholders in the materiality analysis and the creation of a dedicated team headed by an ESG Manager, who will be responsible for overseeing the involvement of all corporate functions in the definition of actions aimed at ensuring the achievement of set objectives.

The economic results achieved in 2022 - with a turnover of over 315 million euros, an increase of over +20% compared to 2021 - confirm the validity of the strategic choices made, and reaffirm how it is possible to plan long-term economic development while continuing to generate value for people, the environment and society.

Bormioli Pharma works closely with the pharmaceutical industry and all companies that are working for the future of healthcare globally. As a world-renowned packaging player, the company serves the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical market with complete solutions, including glass and plastic bottles, plastic and aluminium closures and accessories. Bormioli Pharma's extensive product ranges are designed and manufactured with a focus on innovation while addressing growing demands for sustainability. Furthermore, each product is specifically designed for the target market through careful portfolio segmentation. Bormioli Pharma has a global presence in over 100 countries, with more than 1,400 employees and 9 plants in Europe specialising in the production of glass and plastic packaging. Each year the company produces more than 7 billion parts and in 2022 had an annual turnover of more than EUR 315 million. As a partner of the pharmaceutical industry, Bormioli Pharma invests and innovates with one goal in mind: to make health a positive practice, accessible to everyone, kind to the planet.

