ASUS ProArt Powers Up Next-Gen Production with new ProArt Offerings at 2023 NAB Show Centennial

Launching the latest ASUS ProArt products, including the first ASUS micro-LED display and new ProArt GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards

KEY POINTS

ProArt Cinema PQ07 (first ASUS micro-LED display); ProArt Display PA24US ProArt (first ASUS SDI monitor); ProArt GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards

Demos of the cutting-edge ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 3D OLED with the world's first glasses-free OLED display, and W790 series workstation motherboards

ProArt Masters' Talks will feature industry experts from Portrait Displays, Glassbox Technology, and Puget Systems

2023 NAB Show Centennial promo offers up to $700 off selected ProArt monitor purchase, up to $200 off on selected ASUS creator laptops, and up to $40 off selected ProArt motherboards

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced several new products at the ASUS ProArt Power Up Next-Gen Production exhibition at the 2023 NAB Show Centennial in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada. New products from the ASUS ProArt line include the ProArt Cinema PQ07 and ProArt Display PA24US professional monitors, as well as the first ASUS ProArt graphics cards.

ASUS launches several new products at NAB 2023, including the ProArt Display PA24US professional SDI monitor and the first ASUS ProArt graphics cards. (PRNewswire)

New ProArt monitors and graphics cards

New ASUS ProArt products launching during the 2023 NAB Show include the ProArt Cinema PQ07 — the first ASUS micro-LED display — and ProArt Display PA24US, the first ProArt monitor with SDI connectivity, along with the first ProArt graphics cards.

ASUS ProArt Cinema PQ07 is a 135-inch 4K HDR monitor featuring advanced panel technologies, an ultra-small 0.7815 mm pixel pitch, 2000-nits peak brightness, high contrast and a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut to ensure the best viewing experiences. Compared to conventional micro LED displays with a 1.2 or 1.5 mm pixel pitch, ProArt Cinema PQ07 delivers smoother and more vibrant visuals. The large-screen display is well-suited for various scenarios, home cinema, virtual productions, broadcasting, and is fully scalable for different sizes and aspect ratios.

ProArt Display PA24US is the first ProArt model with SDI connectivity and is ideal for real-time on-set previews and playback. This 23.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) HDR display has a maximum brightness of 600 nits, true 10-bit color, 99% Adobe RGB, 95% DCI-P3, and Delta E < 1 color accuracy. PA24US supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG, and includes a built-in motorized colorimeter for self-calibration, 12G-SDI, and a full-function USB-C® port with 80-watt power delivery.

The ProArt GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti and ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 will also debut at the 2023 NAB Show Centennial. These sleek and compact 2.5-slot footprint graphics cards are compatible with chassis of various sizes, and each features Axial-tech fans with dual ball bearings for higher airflow, lower noise, and increased durability. The GPU Tweak III Profile Connect feature enables creators to seamlessly optimize system performance and cooling for any task. ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing ensures the graphics cards are built with the highest quality and reliability.

Latest innovations by ASUS

ASUS and Canon U.S.A., Inc. have joined forces at the 2023 NAB Show Centennial to bring exciting new possibilities to content creators: the ability to capture the world in 3D VR 180° VR using the Canon EOS R5 or EOS R5 C camera and the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens. By incorporating ASUS Spatial Vision technology and leveraging Built on SR solutions from our 3D technology partner Dimenco, ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED empowers content creators to experience breathtaking glasses-free 3D video and imagery. ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED features the world's first glasses-free OLED display and is powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor alongside the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 laptop GPU. It includes a stylus-supported haptic touchpad and ASUS Dial for intuitive, natural input when working with creative apps. The ASUS-Canon relationship marks a new frontier in content creation, enabling creators to capture and share their vision with unparalleled depth and realism.

The Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE and the Pro WS W790-ACE W780 workstation motherboards are built for the latest Intel Xeon® W-3400 and W-2400 processors and deliver breakthrough overclocking capabilities to unlock even more performance potential from CPUs and DDR5 R-DIMM at 6800 MHz. These motherboards feature server-grade IPMI remote management with an AST2600 BMC controller or IPMI expansion card, plus ASUS Control Center Express real-time monitoring and management software. The boards include a QVL list to ensure compatibility with the latest technologies and are tested for reliable round-the-clock use.

For creators looking for a stable powerhouse to drive their workflows, Powered by ASUS custom PC solutions offered by ASUS partners Puget Systems, CyberPowerPC, and Scan are on demo at the booth. These custom PC builds feature ProArt Z790-Creator WiFi and ProArt X670E-Creator WiFi motherboards that offer comprehensive connectivity with PCIe® 5.0 and DDR5 support, Thunderbolt™ 4, USB4®, 10 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, and WiFi 6E.

ProArt Masters' Talks

ASUS ProArt is bringing the ProArt Masters' Talks to the 2023 NAB Show Centennial. This latest edition of ProArt Masters' Talks brings industry experts, professionals, and the community together to share the latest trends, technologies, and workflows.

ASUS and Portrait Displays have a long-standing partnership that has resulted in the most color-accurate and most award-winning display solutions. Experts from Portrait Displays will share how ProArt hardware with Calman® technology help preserve creative intent at every stage of production. ASUS partner and multi-award-winning virtual production solutions provider Glassbox Technologies will be demonstrating professional virtual cinematography techniques with ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro Duo, and Dragonfly virtual-camera software. The company will also cover the optimization of virtual art department workflows using their collaborative virtual scene-syncing software, Beehive, during the talk. Lastly, Puget Systems representatives will share the latest PC hardware and software innovations designed to keep up with advancements in post-production.

For more information on the ProArt Masters' Talks schedule, speakers, and their topics, please visit: https://www.asus.com/proart/events/nabshow2023/

2023 NAB Show Centennial Promo

ASUS ProArt is celebrating the 2023 NAB Show Centennial with a special promotion: Enjoy up to $700 off on selected ProArt display purchase from April 15–23, up to $200 off on selected ASUS creator laptops (from April 16–19), and up to $40 off selected ProArt motherboard from April 9–29 April, plus all purchases during the promo will include a 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud membership.

For the full list of deals, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/site/nab2023deals/

SPECIFICATIONS[I]

ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX™ 4080 OC Edition ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti OC Edition NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti CUDA cores: 9728 CUDA cores: 7680 OC Mode Boost Clock: 2625 MHz OC Mode Boost Clock: 2760 MHz Default Mode Boost Clock: 2595 MHz Default Mode Boost Clock:2730 MHz 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X PCIe® Interface: 4.0 PCIe® Interface: 4.0 1 x Native HDMI® 2.1a 1 x Native HDMI® 2.1a 3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a 3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a

