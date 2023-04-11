HDAX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DRS. ROMAN FLECK AND NEAL I. MUNI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Appointment of veteran industry executives adds broad experience to HDAX team.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HDAX Therapeutics, Inc., ("HDAX"), a privately-held pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurological and cardiac diseases stemming from microtubule dysfunction, today announced the appointment of Roman Fleck, Ph.D. as Executive Chairman of the Board and Neal I. Muni, M.D., MSPH, as an independent Board member.

HDAX Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

"HDAX's platform technology has great potential to deliver breakthrough treatments where there is high unmet need."

"We are pleased to welcome Drs. Muni and Fleck to the HDAX Board," said Nabanita Nawar, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of HDAX. "Neal and Roman bring significant strategic and operational expertise to our team, and we are thrilled to work with them to advance our portfolio of first-in-class disease modifying therapies targeting neuropathies, neurodegenerative disorders and heart failure."

"I am delighted to join the HDAX Board at such an exciting inflection point in the company's history," said Dr. Neal Muni. "HDAX's platform technology has great potential to deliver breakthrough treatments for several major neurological and cardiac disorders where there is high unmet need for a disease modifying therapy." Dr. Roman Fleck added, "HDAX's novel molecules feature unique properties which allow them to go after these diseases in ways not possible before."

Dr. Fleck currently serves as the CEO of Janpix, Inc., now a Centessa Pharmaceuticals company, an oncology focused discovery and development company. He also serves as the Chairman of Omniose, a bacterial vaccine discovery company. Previously, he was a Venture Advisor/Partner with Medicxi Ventures following his role as a Principal where among others he invested in and represented Medicxi Ventures on the boards of GlycoVaxyn (sold to GSK), Versartis (NASDQ: VSAS), and Novocure (NASDQ: NVCR). Earlier he was also involved in Funxional Therapeutics (sold to Boehringer Ingelheim) and Micromet (sold to Amgen). Prior to his venture career he worked at Boehringer Ingelheim where he led drug development projects in oncology, inflammation and cardiovascular disease, advancing several compounds from pre-clinical to clinical stage. Roman received a PhD from MIT as well as an MBA from NYU Stern.

Dr. Muni brings over 20 years of broad industry experience as an operator, investor, board member and advisor to multiple biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Muni currently serves as the Managing Director of RTK Group, a biopharmaceutical advisory and investment practice focused on supporting clinical-stage companies from development to commercialization. Dr. Muni also serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) as well as Chief Medical Officer of Unravel Biosciences. Prior to that, Dr. Muni was the CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Muni currently maintains staff appointments as Instructor in Medicine and Associate Physician at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital and is appointed as a Visiting Scholar at The Wyss Institute of Harvard University.

About HDAX Therapeutics

HDAX is a privately-held, therapeutics-focused company developing first-in-class, small molecule therapeutics for neurological and cardiac indications resulting from microtubule dysfunction. HDAX's drug discovery platform is focused on HDAC6, a relevant target for disease modification in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and other neuropathies and neurodegenerative disorders, presenting the opportunity to be first-in-class treatment. For more information, visit www.hdaxtx.com.

Contact: Pimyupa Manaswiyoungkul, PhD, COO

pimyupa@hdaxtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HDAX Therapeutics, Inc.