Certified Group Welcomes Nick Buschur as President of Food & Beverage Business Unit and Tim Daniels as Chief Information Officer

SAN ANTONIO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Group, a leading provider of testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services in North America, has hired Nick Buschur as President of the Food & Beverage Business Unit and Tim Daniels as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Certified Group provides essential and time sensitive laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services to the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, cannabis, nicotine, hemp, and other regulated end markets.

Nick brings over 20 years in business strategy, transformation, commercial, and operations to Certified Group. He is a highly accomplished leader with a successful track record leading strategic enterprise initiatives within sciences and supply chain. His expertise includes strategy execution, scaling businesses, operational excellence, customer experience, and talent development, with a common theme of driving growth, transformation, efficiencies, customer satisfaction, and value creation.

Nick joins us from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he was Vice President of Commercial Operations within their Pharma Services Group (PSG) and Clinical Trial Division (CTD). In this role, he was responsible for commercial growth, quotes and pricing, client advocacy, portfolio strategy, and talent development. Previously, Nick has led various businesses, commercial and operational teams at Thermo Fisher and Patheon. Prior to joining Patheon/Thermo Fisher, Nick spent 11 years in the automotive industry in manufacturing and supply chain of various leadership roles within General Cable, Ford Motor Company and Delphi Automotive.

Tim has spent his career in Information Technology working in multiple industries, including the last 12 years as a CIO. Most recently, Tim was the CIO for Focal Point Lighting, a leader in the commercial lighting industry, based in Chicago. Prior to that, he was the Global CIO for Merieux NutriSciences where he had responsibility for all aspects of IT across their businesses in over 20 countries. Throughout his career working in defense, automotive, manufacturing, and food safety, Tim has built IT strategies and implemented solutions that have delivered value to the business.

"As a leading platform provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services, our mission is to deliver differentiated and essential services that reflect the sophisticated needs of our customers. I believe that the addition of Nick and Tim will further accelerate our growth and provide us with the opportunity to substantially scale our business," said Amanda Bosse, Chief Executive Officer of Certified Group. "Both Nick and Tim are highly accomplished leaders with successful track records, leading and scaling service-based enterprises. I am excited to welcome them to the Certified Group team."

"Certified Group holds a unique position and vital role in providing critical laboratory testing services across North America. It is an exciting time to join the company," said Nick Buschur, President of the Food & Beverage Business Unit at Certified Group. "I look forward to leading our team in delivering quality services and solutions, achieving exceptional outcomes, and improving value to the customers that we serve."

"With increased compliance through regulations and focus on product safety, Certified Group has significant growth opportunities ahead. The company's critical services are backed by an incredible management team and strong customer service," said Tim Daniels, Chief Information Officer of Certified Group. "I am excited to work with Amanda and the Certified Group team to build upon the company's history of success to enhance and expand their offerings in this dynamic and growing market.

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, Labstat International Inc., Advanced Botanical Consulting & Testing (ABC Testing Inc.), Microconsult Inc. and Micro Quality Labs Inc. The Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, cannabis, nicotine, and hemp industries.

