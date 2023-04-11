Aspirion Names Amy Amick as Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") provider for complex claims and revenue integrity, announced today that it has named Amy Amick as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 17. Amick is an accomplished executive with a track record of leading and transforming healthcare technology businesses providing RCM, analytics, patient engagement, population health, and electronic health records software to healthcare providers globally.

Most recently, Amick was President and Chief Executive Officer of SPH Analytics, which during her tenure achieved substantial top and bottom-line growth, leading to its acquisition by Press Ganey in 2021. Prior to SPH Analytics, she served as President of RCM at MedAssets, Chief Operating Officer at M*Modal, General Manager of Worldwide Services at Microsoft's Health Solutions Group, and Senior Vice President of Services at Allscripts / Misys. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Leadership Studies from the University of Richmond.

"I am honored to join the Aspirion team. Since inception, Aspirion has done a remarkable job of recovering billions in revenue for its clients and establishing trusted, value-based relationships," said Amick. "I look forward to helping Aspirion build on this strong foundation to deliver next generation reimbursement solutions which allow our healthcare provider clients to focus on delivering and improving patient care. It is an exciting time in the industry, and we are capitalizing on our existing investments and rapid advancements in AI and machine learning which are already improving many aspects of Aspirion's and therefore, our clients' operations."

"We are excited to have Amy join as CEO. We believe she is an exceptional leader with the vision and experience to continue propelling Aspirion forward with a combination of technology innovation and a commitment to client success that she has been known for during her career," said Richard Thomas, Aspirion's Chairman of the Board and Linden Operating Partner. "On behalf of everyone at Aspirion, we welcome Amy to the team and offer our thanks to interim-CEO, Linden Operating Partner, and board member Miki Kapoor."

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid as well as denials, underpayments, and aged AR. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country.

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 250+ total transactions. The firm has raised over $7 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

